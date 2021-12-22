

“Women respect each other. Lechón!”: Rauw Alejandro defends Rosalía from Jhay Cortez.

Photo: BRIDGET BENNETT / Rodrigo Varela / .

There is a new controversy within the urban genre. Two of its most famous stars: Rauw Alexander with Jhay cortez, they started a war in which it has also been splashed Rosalia.

Both artists collaborate on the remix of the song ‘Si Pepe’ by Ankhal, and, as a result of leaks in social networks, they have come to light some stanzas that created controversy for the comments that Cortez makes about a mysterious woman.

“Your Spanish wants me to speak to him in English. Do you wanna f * ck? ‘Jhayco, I want in the Bentley’ “, affirms in one of the verses that the fans did not take in identifying like Rosalía.

For those who do not know, Rauw recently made public the sentimental relationship he has with the Spanish and she mentions in her song ‘Milionària’ that the Bentleys are her favorite cars.

It seems that her boyfriend was not aware of what Cortez was going to say in his part of the song because his advances did not make him any funny and showed that he does not shut up when something does not like him.

Unlike Rosalía, who for the moment has preferred to stay away from the controversy, He did not hesitate to react through Twitter assuring: “Women respect each other !!!!! Piglet !!!! LET’S GO OVER !!!!!!!!! “.

Although he did not refer to anyone, but it is clear to whom that message was addressed, to which he added the emoji of a pig’s snout to make your opinion on Jhay clear.

Women respect each other !!!!! Lechon !!!! 🙅🏽‍♂️🚫🐽 LET’S GO OVER !!!!!!!!! – RAUWALEJANDRO (@rauwalejandro) December 17, 2021

Elsewhere Cortez criticizes Rauw Alejandro’s dance: “If you’re good at dancing, like a cockroach, I’ll make you break. You are not street, in this matter you are faking ”, says the lyrics.

To this Alejandro responded in other publications defining Jhay as his “fan number 1” and in another tweet, the artist shares an image in which Cortez asks his fans who they would like him to collaborate with. Rauw Alejandro himself responds and assures that with himself: “so that you reach the top 3 at least”, dropping that Without him, Cortez does not reach the top of the charts.

Keep reading: Rosalía’s last photo for Instagram cost her a fine in Miami

– During her visit to Mexico, Mia Khalifa publishes: “I will tell my children that they were illegal immigrants”

– VIDEO: Anuel AA, Myke Towers and Jhay Cortez pay tribute to MLB players