It was in 1949, when the great Silvia Pinal made her golden film debut with a small participation, in the film “Laura’s Sin”, what very few imagined is that it would be just the beginning of a true legacy.

Her beauty and talent made her share credits with great celebrities of international stature, such as Pedro Infante and “Cantinflas” to name a few, and today she is one of the few golden movie stars in Mexico alive.

The modern-day 90-year-old star shot just under 30 films that have immortalized her career and placed her as one of the sexiest and most beautiful actresses on the big screen.

Her personal life has also been marked by some scandals that continue to haunt her to this day, from her turbulent romances to the death of her daughter Viridiana and the problems of her offspring.

The last year has been marked by some disputes in the Pinal dynasty, within its members and even the scandalous series by Luis Miguel, where they talked about Stephanie and Michelle Salas.

While on the other side, his daughter, Alejandra Guzmán has been involved in a “fight” for some years with her daughter, Frida Sofía, who has not spoken out regarding her grandmother’s health.

And it is that the month of December has been quite chaotic for the matriarch of the Pinal dynasty, as she had to spend Christmas in a hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

However, it was his eldest daughter, Silvia Pasquel, who was in charge of sharing that her mother was always stable and in good spirits, so she could be discharged and continue to recover at home.

This news was quite reassuring for fans of the 90-year-old first actress, but now it is Alejandra Guzmán who shared that her mother seems to be developing an incurable condition.

The weight of the age

It is worth mentioning that in the middle of the 20th century, Silvia Pinal was one of the greatest actresses on the big screen, as her talent and beauty have been recorded on endless tapes.

But, it has been her daughter, Alejandra Guzmán, who has shared what her mother’s recovery process is like, as well as clarify the rumors about the supposed senile dementia that the producer also suffers.

What has caused the most noise is that the 53-year-old singer has confirmed her father’s condition, without her realizing it, as it was a rumor from several years ago.

Enrique Guzmán’s daughter explained in an interview with the media the state of her mother’s health when she spontaneously said that the doctor’s decision to send Silvia home will also help “dementia.”

It should be noted that this condition is something totally feasible given the age and condition of the emblematic actress of the golden age of Mexican cinema, since it is a 90-year-old woman.

“We are going to be (isolated) 10 days in which she can (still) infect, we are very protected. (We took her out of the hospital) because it is a danger to have her there, where she could catch something more dangerous and it was the doctor’s decision to bring her home, which gave her great joy and will help her with dementia, because sometimes she was alone in the hospital, “said the singer.

