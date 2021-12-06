BALTIMORE, MD – NOVEMBER 07: Marlon Humphrey # 44 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on during the first half of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at M&T Bank Stadium on November 7, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch / .) “nNo licensing by any casino, sportsbook, and / or fantasy sports organization for any purpose. During game play, no use of images within play-by-play, statistical account or depiction of a game (eg, limited to use of fewer than 10 images during the game).

The Baltimore Ravens defense received some bad news following their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

The Baltimore Ravens were looking to rebound following an ugly win over Cleveland Browns last week. Baltimore nearly got a win over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, but going for a two-point conversion instead of the game-tying extra point burned them, resulting in a 20-19 loss. Things got much worse for the Ravens following the game.

According to NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport, cornerback Marlon Humphrey is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to a shoulder injury suffered in the Steelers game.

#Ravens star CB Marlon Humphrey is suspected to be out for the season with a shoulder injury, per sources. A significant blow to Baltimore’s defense. Another one. – Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 6, 2021

After the game, head coach John Harbaugh announced that Humphrey suffered an undisclosed injury during the game. Harbaugh said the defensive back will undergo an MRI to determine the severity, but said that it “could be a while” until he returns.

In fact, Harbaugh said that the reason that they went for the two-point conversion instead of the extra point was because they were “pretty much out of corners” at the end of the game.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said star CB Marlon Humphrey is headed for an MRI for an unspecified injury: “It could be a while.” Would be a brutal blow for a team that has dealt with so many injuries this season. – Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 6, 2021

John Harbaugh said he went for 2 because the Ravens were “pretty much out of corners.” Marlon Humphrey wasn’t coming back. “It’s that close. It’s a game of inches. “ – Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) December 6, 2021

Baltimore’s secondary was already shorthanded to start the season after Marcus Peters tore his ACL just before Week 1. With Humphrey out now, the Ravens could be in trouble down the stretch.

Entering Sunday’s game, Humphrey recorded 55 combined tackles, 13 passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble. Against the Steelers, Humphrey recorded three tackles.

The Ravens and the fanbase will wait for confirmation from the MRI results, but by the sounds of it, Humphrey is in danger of missing the rest of the season.