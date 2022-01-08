Billionaire American hedge fund manager and philanthropist who has been the co-chief investment officer of the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates Ray Dalio, said investors should have a 1% to 2% allocation in Bitcoin.

Specifically, in the interview with The Investors Podcast, Ray Dalio, known as “Mr. Diversification ”, indicated that he agrees that Bitcoin should represent a small percentage of investors’ wallets in 2022.

By the way, when asked by interviewer William Green what would be a sensible allocation of one’s wallet to Bitcoin, Ray Dalio replied:

“I agree with the suggestion of billionaire Bill Miller. That the reasonable allocation is 1% to 2%. I think that’s correct.

Actually, as Ray Dalio said in December: “Bitcoin has some merit as a small part of a wallet.”

However, on the We Study Billionaires podcast, Dalio acknowledges that Bitcoin has “pros and cons.” “Although it has become prominent, I am concerned that the government will ban cryptocurrency and its use in ransomware attacks.”

He also mentioned the fact that Bitcoin is viewed as a digital gold and a hedge against inflation by its supporters. In fact, it can be compared to gold because, by design, there is a limited supply of Bitcoin.

“Bitcoin is now worth (market capitalization) around a trillion dollars, while gold that is not in the hands of central banks and is not used for jewelry is worth around $ 5 trillion. When I see that, I keep it in mind because I think that, over time, hedging assets are likely to do very well for him. “

He added: “I think inflation hedging assets are likely to improve over time. That’s why I’m not pro cash and that sort of thing. “

Previous Opinions

As a curious fact, Ray Dalio, in 2017 called Bitcoin a bubble. And, in November 2020 he was a crypto skeptic, lashing out at his volatility.

In particular, in September 2021, during an interview with CNBC, he indicated that cash is ‘junk’ while showing a positive stance towards Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

“First, know that cash is junk, so don’t keep it in cash.”

Likewise, he said that governments do not want cryptocurrencies to be successful. But that doesn’t mean investors shouldn’t diversify.

At the end of the day, if he’s really successful, they’ll kill him. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have a place. ‘

However, the billionaire investor said in December 2021, on Lex Fridman’s podcast, that he believed that crypto assets, including Bitcoin, are secondary backing securities for him.

Dalio has since confirmed that he owns Ethereum in addition to Bitcoin. And he described both holdings as “a relatively small part” of his wallet without elaborating.

I say goodbye with this phrase from Ana María Matute: “The illusion for life makes us endure the proximity of death.”

