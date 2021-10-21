Today social networks returned a trend to actress Ruby Rose, as she declared in her Instagram stories that working on the series Batwoman – 71% was a traumatic experience in many ways, and that producer Caroline Dries was cruel to her and to part of the crew. Her statements were very controversial, and Warner replied that she had a bad attitude on set. However, in addition to having the support of many fans, Rose has received the support of Ray Fisher, Cyborg actor in Justice League – 41%.

You may also be interested: Ruby Rose attacks the “horrible show” of Batwoman, accuses The CW of labor abuse and ruining the character

Fisher experienced firsthand the mistreatment of someone powerful, Joss Whedon, who replaced Zack Snyder in 2017 to finish League of Justice. The actor was silent until in 2020, shortly after it was confirmed that Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% would make it to HBO Max, posted tweets revealing Whedon’s dire attitude towards him and the other actors on set. His complaints were backed by other people like Jason Momoa and Gal Gadot, and the filmmaker was investigated and fired from his own HBO series, The Nevers – 44%.

It is not clear where the scandal of Ruby rose. So far the defendants have said that the actress is lying and that she was problematic during the production of the series, but in the meantime, she has the support of Fisher, who posted the following message on her Twitter where she applauds the courage that the former protagonist had from Batwoman:

Good for Ruby Rose. Giving names is not easy, but it must be done.

Good on Ruby Rose. Naming names isn’t easy, but it must be done. A> E – Ray Fisher (@ ray8fisher) October 20, 2021

It also reads: Warner says that Ruby Rose was inappropriate and was investigated for it

Fisher achieved his mission after pointing out Whedon, as the filmmaker was fired from his own series; but could not verify that Walter hamada and Geoff Johns were just as guilty and to date he is at odds with Warner Bros., with no probable reconciliation in sight in the near future.

As for Rose, here’s a snippet of what she wrote on her Instagram (via CBR):

I’m going to tell the whole world what really happened on that set. [Ex presidente de Warner Bros. Television Group] Peter Roth, you are the first. You are chapter one. I’m not sure if you left after being promoted to the highest position because you couldn’t stop having young women press your pants, around your crotch while you were still wearing said pants or if you left after putting me on a private investigator at who you fired as soon as the report didn’t fit your narrative. Either way, when it comes to you, there is already an army waiting for you.

Rose also said that Dougray Scott, who played Jacob Kane in Batwoman, had an abusive attitude towards women and hurt a stunt double, this was the response Scott gave in a statement (via Vulture):

As Warner Bros. Television has said, they decided not to exercise the option to involve Ruby in the second season of Batwoman due to multiple complaints about her behavior in the workplace. I absolutely and completely reject the defamatory and damaging claims that she made to me; they are completely made up and never happened.

The accusations he made Ruby rose against The CW and the people involved in Batwoman they are very serious. If she really did make them up, it is a pretty elaborate invention. As to Ray Fisher, it doesn’t seem likely that he’ll return to playing Cyborg while Walter hamada is president of DC Films, and since it has many projects in development, perhaps we should resign ourselves to the fact that we will only be able to see it in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Don’t Leave Without Reading: Justice League: Gal Gadot Believes Joss Whedon Tried To Bully Her For Being A Woman