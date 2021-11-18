(Photo: Supplied)

The great, good and charming Sugar Ray Leonard with his dazzling smile and his effervescent and sparkling character, came and charmed the General Assembly of the 59th Convention of the World Boxing Council (WBC) in the Castillo Hall of the Hotel Presidente Intercontinental in the heart From Mexico City.

It was Ray’s Day at the Convention, but he was also joined on stage by Roberto “Manos de Piedra” Duran, Vinny Paz and Donny lalonde. Piñatas of the four kings Leonard, Duran, Hagler and Hearns were shown. Was Ray somewhat perplexed that Roberto’s mannequin was towering over his?

In the question and answer session, Ray, who is in his sixty-five years, displayed his wit, sense of humor, and astute and sincere intelligence. He pointed out the difference between retired fighters returning for an exhibition and said we should be able to do whatever we want at any age, unless there is a risk of injury.

The rather shy nine-year-old Ray was hit on the nose in the ring and retired until he was fourteen, thriving thereafter, explaining that: “Boxing gave me a life. I found the box, the box found me and that’s how we found each other ”. Ray also had to overcome sexual abuse as a child and boxing proved to be an effective way to fight that trauma. He retired for the second time at age twenty-five due to a partial retinal detachment, underwent successful surgery, and returned to fight the amazing Marvelous Marvin Hagler.

Ray was quick to pay tribute to the greatest, Muhammad Ali. He said: “Ali was from a different planet. What he did in and out of the ring allowed me to do what I do. “

Ray and Roberto, who did not like each other much at the time, have become friends. Ray said: “Roberto handed me my first loss and in doing so he taught me a lot. Back then we weren’t that interested in each other, but that has changed. ” When asked about Canelo boldly moving into the cruiserweight championship challenge, Ray winced as he recalled Lalonde’s fall and how each hit hurt so bad, saying that when there’s so much difference in weight, YOU ARE SORRY.

He retired in 1982, saying, “I give boxing a big hug, because it made me who I am today. But Ray got lost in drinking and drugs. He thanks God for being sixteen years sober.

In a Sugar interview with the WBC, we asked Ray if he prefers to be called Ray or Sugar.

Ray: I’m still trying to convince my wife to call me Sugar, but you can call me Ray. Sugar Ray … whatever.

WBC: Marvin’s death was a tremendous shock. He was such a strong man.

Ray: When I heard the terrible news from my son, I initially couldn’t believe it. Then he called back hours later and said he was gone and it made me very sad.

WBC: It shows us all how fragile we really are, no matter how well conditioned we are.

Ray: They say life is what you do. But again, I am optimistic. If you live to be one hundred or even two hundred years old, you must appreciate life and its times and its moments, because we will never, never know.

WBC: You and Marvin… very different characters. What will you remember most about him?

Ray: It’s all about the ring. Marvin never stepped into the ring unprepared. He was always fit for any challenge.