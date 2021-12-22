12/21/2021 at 20:00 CET

The name of Ray Zapata will remain forever and ever linked to the Olympic Games, the Olympic podium, a well-deserved Olympic silver medal and, above all, a willpower and sacrifice that go beyond Olympism, they are for this gymnast, life values.

Ray’s story begins when he was just a 9-year-old boy when he left his native country, the Dominican Republic, to emigrate with his mother Raysa and his brothers to Spain, specifically to Lanzarote. It was not easy for her mother to raise the family. It was undoubtedly a story of overcoming, of economic problems, of difficulties derived from his immigrant condition and of the fight against racism.

But a light shone to mark the way. His passion for gymnastics saved his family from eviction, but he was about to abandon his career because successes did not come. Ray is not one to give up So he fought chasing his dream and at age 20 (a late age for a gymnast) he managed to enter the CAR in Madrid thanks to the fact that Gervasio Defer and Víctor Cano saw something special in him.

The CAR of Madrid, key in his career

From there he went to the Spanish team. It was that moment, December 2013, that changed her life. He went to Madrid to work with the national team and it paid off almost from the beginning. In 2014 he was bronze in the Cottbus World Cup in the jumping event. The following year he won gold at the Baku European Games and bronze at the Glasgow World Cup., already on the ground. The Rio 2016 Olympic Games were his great disappointment. He stayed at the gates of the floor final, being eleventh in qualifying. He set himself a goal of Tokyo 2020 until he became obsessed. In Japan, Zapata touched the sky. And the immigrant child who cried in Lanzarote is today a world star.