Jose Antonio Sanchez Romero (13-0-1, 5 KO), after many threats that were diluted for various reasons, he will fight again this next day 11 in Finland, his place of residence. He will not be able to contest the European Union super bantamweight title as planned, but will fight to regain sensations in eight rounds, after overcoming a strong flu that forced him to stop more than desired. He has shared with ESPABOX his impressions of that appointment and the situation of Spanish boxing compared to what he lives in the Nordic country.

He talks to us, first of all, about Kiko Martínez, “my idol”, and how he was happy about his feat in Sheffield, although he regrets that he is not recognized in the media as he deserves: «Here, in France, in England, in Italy … we have a recognition of what is lacking in Spain. I tell in Finland that Kiko, with what he has done, does not appear on television in Spain and they do not believe me. It’s a shame, really. “

He laments the money that fighters charge in our country: «I believe that Spanish boxers should not fight in Spain. Putting two undefeated boys fighting together for 1,500 euros is a lack of respect for the work that those kids do, and the Spanish titles had to mean a minimum of 7,000 euros for each one, because they are at stake. Pay them well, you will see that they split their faces and satisfy the fans as they claim, and I tell the boys not to accept any misery from the purse: Don’t do that, don’t give away your work. It is you who are exposing yourself, look at Saúl Tejada, boxing is a dangerous sport so that you do not get paid when you get into the ring, demand the payment that corresponds to you for doing what you do. “

And he gives us an example: «I had an offer for the Spanish national title against Ardi, 1,800 euros for a ten-round fight. I said yes, we would bring the money and the belt; and they did not respond. Because you know if the boxer himself knew about it, we who fight are not afraid of anyone, this is a matter of the people who are around. Here in Finland I have collected those bags for four-round fights here, for ten rounds here I charge about 8,000 euros, so you can see the difference in how we are and how you are. »

Many people have wondered what was behind this latest cancellation of his fight for the European Union super bantamweight title, a fight that seems cursed. Sánchez Romero explains everything that happened: «In Finland there has been much less covid than in Spain, but the country was closed. That does not mean that we have not been training, because the promoter and sponsors pay me to train. I have my plan, my doctor, my physiotherapist, my osteopath… We were going to fight in August, but Tatli (headliner) breaks his hand three weeks into the fight and everything is canceled. Before they had changed my rival for the European Union title from Abigaíl Medina to Cristian Rodríguez, also all the issues against the Englishman Cunningham, who in the end is now European champion, etc. It was all crazy. And in the end, when it was going to be all this December 11, I got sick with the flu, as did my wife and my daughters, but really strong, and my coach told me that I was going to lose a lot to give weight and do twelve rounds was going to cost me. He wants me to have no doubts for my first twelve-round fight, so he preferred that it be fought without a title to lower the number of rounds and be able to fix it at a higher weight, if necessary. I asked that they respect my bag, they have, and forwards. »

