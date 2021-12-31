12/31/2021 at 12:36 PM CET

Rayo Vallecano completed the last training session of the year this Friday with the presence of the same fifteen players from the first team from the previous session, waiting for them to be incorporated in the next few days the ten players who are affected by the covid outbreak.

For the second day in a row, Andoni Iraola, who was also affected by the covid, led the work session of his team, which continued preparing the visit to the Wanda Metropolitano, where he is scheduled to face Atlético de Madrid next Sunday, January 2, at 4.15 pm.

The fifteen players in the first available squad are goalkeepers Luca Zidane and Iván Arboleda, defenders Mario Hernández, Kevin Rodrigues, Iván Balliú, Nikola Maras, Esteban Saveljich and Fran García; midfielders Santi Comesaña, Oscar Valentín, Isi Palazón, Pathé Ciss and Unai López; and forwards Andrés Martín and Sergi Guardiola.

To complete this Friday’s session, Iraola once again had the presence of homegrown players Manu Navarro, Iker Recio, Adrián Quintela and Álvaro Aguirre, who could be part of the squad against Atlético de Madrid.

The first team players who remain unavailable due to the covid outbreak are Stole Dimitrievski, Alejandro Catena, Baby, Álvaro García, Mario Suárez, José Ángel Pozo, Oscar Trejo, Randy Nteka, Radamel Falcao and Yacine Qasmi.

These footballers are in quarantine for ten days waiting to give a negative test that allows them to join the work dynamics of their colleagues.