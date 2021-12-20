12/20/2021 at 11:43 CET

The minority shareholders of Rayo Vallecano issued a statement this Monday, to which . has had access, in which they ask to postpone the Meeting scheduled for December 31 to “detect irregularities in the accounts” provided by the club.

ADRV shareholders, on behalf of its chairman, Angel Dominguez, have requested “formally from the club’s board of directors the postponement of the shareholders ‘meeting”, accompanying said request by “an error of almost 180,000 euros between the accounts presented and the report in the item’ Amortization of rights for the acquisition of players inscribable in the LFP ‘”.

“Article 176 of the Capital Companies Law supports our claim so that the accounts are corrected and have enough time, 30 days according to the aforementioned law, to be able to review them again and that there are no more irregularities”, the minority shareholders confess in their statement, in which they express their confidence that the request will be addressed “in order to avoid a challenge to the aforementioned accounts in the courts of justice.”

“Rayo Vallecano is already a repeat offender in presenting defective accounts, which has led to them being rejected for rectification by the Mercantile Registry and the repetition of Shareholders ‘Meetings’ due to Excel error, according to the club,” they point out.

The General Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of Rayo is scheduled for December 31st. The objective of the board of directors chaired by Raúl Martín Presa is to approve the annual accounts and the management report for the year ended June 30, 2021.

Among the other points to be discussed will also be the proposal for the application of the result of the closed financial year and the management and action of the Board of Directors.

The Meeting is called from 1:00 p.m. on December 31 and on second call, if necessary, on January 1, 2022 at the same time.