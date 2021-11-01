11/01/2021

Andoni Iraola’s Lightning he was not able to defeat Celta and continue with the full number of victories at home, although it does remain undefeated in Vallecas. The Madrilenians were better during the first half, but Hard broke any option to get ahead. Already in the second, Celta took a step forwardBut neither of them ended up enjoying clear opportunities to move the light.

Ray

CEL

Vallecano Ray

Dimitrievski; Fran García, Catena, Maras, Balliu; Comesaña, Valentín (Ismaila Ciss, 87 ‘); Álvaro García (Guardiola, 87 ‘), Unai López (Óscar Trejo, 63’), Isi Palazón (Nteka, 73 ‘) and Falcao (Baby, 73’).

Celtic

Dituro; Javi Galán (Fontán, 61 ‘), Murillo, Araujo, Kevin Vázquez; Wall; Denis Suárez (Iago Aspas, 80 ‘), Beltrán (Nolito, 61’), Brais; Santi Mina (Solari, 23 ‘) and Thiago Galhardo (Yokuslu, 80’).

Referee

Guillermo Cuadra Fernández (from Madrid). TA: Valentín (65 ‘), Isi Palazón (69’) / Javi Galán (45 ‘), Solari (51’), Brais Méndez (69 ‘), Fontán (70’) and Tapia (81 ‘).

Incidents

Encounter played in Vallecas before 11,000 spectators.

He left something asleep Rayo, which took a quarter of an hour to start pressing the goal defended by the celestial club. The first to do so were Falcao and Isi Palazon with two shots, practically consecutive, that already forced Dituro to shine.

The local arreón added to the injury of Santi Mina He made Celta retreat significantly, who gave entry to Solari to replace the Galician strut. Rayo continued to show more ease to arrive in danger, but Celta was not far behind, leaving good feelings through the newly entered field of play and Thiago Galhardo, who was able to overtake his own with some high-level action.

Andoni Iraola’s men went to rest with the feeling of having curdled a better first half than his rival, especially thanks to the offensive participation of men like Fran García or Isi, protagonists before the visitor’s rear. Still, the good performance of the Argentine Hard left the clash open until the second half.

After the restart, Rayo went out again without that frenetic pace to which we are accustomed, although a good counterattack ended by Fran garcia it was enough to break the ice. After the Rayista occasion it was the turn of Celta, who was able to advance through the mediation of Brais mendez, although his picadita went over the crossbar. The skilful light blue southpaw would enjoy another good action when bouncing with great intention a direct foul, but Dimitrievski reacted well.

With the last half hour of the game at stake, the changes did not give the freshness that both were looking for to unbalance the balance, although Celta took a step forward. The whole of “Chacho” Coudet arrived better at the end of the crash, but was not able to hurt a Lightning that was shown much more docile than he had done in the previous five home games. Baby, who was the most active of the Madrilenians in the final stage, tried several times on the right wing, but it was not enough to surprise Dituro, one of the best in Celta.