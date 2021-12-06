12/06/2021 at 08:53 CET

Albert briva

Every year in every league there is a team that emerges as the revelation at the start of the season, and this year it has been no less. Rayo Vallecano has returned to LaLiga wanting to dream and make their fans enjoy. After their victory against Espanyol, the Iraola they add up to 27 points placing itself in European positions (6th).

His best asset is without a doubt, the Vallecas Stadium. As a local they still do not know defeat, and it is that they have only let a draw escape, against Celta de Vigo (0-0). Only 23 teams in the entire 21st century they have been able to have an equal boot as premises.

22 of these teams finished the championship among the top six classified, which would almost ensure a European position for those of Vallecas. The only team that didn’t was Oviedo for the 2000/01 season, which I ended up descending to the second division.

The best start in its history in LaLiga

With the current 27 points in the first 16 days, Rayo harvests his best start in his history in the Spanish first division. Those of Iraola have reaped 8 victories, 3 draws and 5 defeats to place themselves in places in Europe ahead of teams like Barça, Valencia or Villarreal.

The objective of Rayo is clear, to maintain the category and spend another year competing with the best, and the truth is that the dynamics cannot be better. Never has a team with 27 points in the first 16 days gone down to second, so the Ray can begin to look favorably on setting new goals.