11/09/2021 at 20:09 CET

Andoni Iraola’s Rayo Vallecano is the LaLiga team that has been awarded the most penalties in this 2021/22 season with a total of six, ahead of Cádiz (4) and Celta de Vigo (4). It is also the second team of the five major leagues: with the same number as AC Milan, only Bologna in Serie A surpasses them with a total of seven.

The people of Madrid, who are one of the great sensations so far in the championship, has been subjected to six throws from 11 meters, of which four have ended in the back of the net. Dimitrievski was key against Barcelona and Getafe, where Memphis Depay and Enes Ünal, respectively, erred and the team ended up taking all three points He had less effectiveness against En-Nesiry, Oyarzabal, Roger Martí and Wilian José, against whom he could not do anything.

7/6 – Among the teams of the Big-5 European Leagues Bologna (7) and Milan (6) are two of the three, with Rayo Vallecano (6), to have faced more penalties against this season, counting all competitions. Careless. pic.twitter.com/hZqhKcNBLx – OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) November 8, 2021

The Vallecas team, despite this, maintains an efficiency of 33.3%, the third best record in LaLiga: only RCD Mallorca (50%), Celta de Vigo (75%) and Sevilla (100%) are located above. Villarreal, Getafe, Deportivo Alavés and Granada also appear with that percentage. The rest have not been able to stop any of their penalties so far: Cádiz (4), Atlético de Madrid (3), Valencia, Levante, Athletic Club, CA Osasuna and Real Sociedad (2) and Betis, Real Madrid and Elche ( 1) register 0%.

El Rayo, one of the revelations of the 2021/22 season

Andoni Iraola’s men have reached the third selection break as one of the fashionable teams in LaLiga. After putting Real Madrid on the ropes at the Santiago Bernabéu, the Rayista team is in a worthy sixth place with 20 points out of 39 possible: they have six victories (all of them except Athletic Club at home), two draws and five defeats.

The team from the capital, despite scoring one point out of the last six possible and being one of the newly promoted, is daring, dynamic and tough. You already know what it is to win against FC Barcelona or Athletic Club and remains one of the great revelations along with Real Sociedad, Real Betis or CA Osasuna, who have achieved more than positive results at this start of the season.