Raze from Chinsaw Man inspires this wonderful cosplay by a Taiwanese model

The world of cosplay offers us a new work of art published on social networks. Chinsaw Man’s Raze comes to life in a spectacular performance that shows us what the character would look like in real life.

The Japanese work written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto was released in its manga version on December 3, 2018. Four years later, on October 11, 2022, it was adapted to anime by the MAPPA studio.

The shonen enjoys an excellent narrative, violent scenes and black humor, but these characteristics have also been combined with sad moments. One such situation is Raze’s fusion with the Bomb Demon that turned her into a hybrid.

That caused alliances with dangerous organizations that led her to the antagonism of the series. Despite this, she has a huge group of followers within the fan service of the series.

Raze is a short young woman. She has short black hair with some purple tints. She frequently blushes with any comment and on her neck she wears a choker that at first glance looks like a normal garment.

But actually this device has a grenade pin sticking out of one side. All these details were rescued by the cosplayer and model from Taiwan, misakamianwho enjoys 33 thousand followers in their networks social.