Qualcomm and Razer have just presented a device that looks like a next-generation mobile phone with two controls attached, but that cannot be used as a phone and that you will not be able to buy either, since at the moment it is a development kit.

This is Qualcomm’s big week and we are in Hawaii to tell you first-hand everything that is going on at the Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021.

We have already presented the star chip of the event, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that will power the TOP phones of 2022 and that allows some very interesting functions both in gaming and photography, with demos that we have already been able to test.

However, it has not been the only chip we have seen and Qualcomm goes for it. The other great protagonists of the event are the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, a chip focused on laptops with Windows 11 that is hunting both Intel and Apple and its M1, and the Snapdragon G3x.

Although … well, for now the G3x is both a chip and a platform, since together with Razer, Qualcomm has shown the very filtered Snapdragon G3x Handheld Developer Kit.

It is a kilometer-long name for a console that, basically, is a show of force by both companies and is a development kit for a future that is somewhat uncertain.

Portable consoles in recent years have not survived very well and the fault is both a Nintendo Switch -analysis of the OLED model- which is very, very strong and, of course, mobile phones with increasingly better screens and more power.

We’ll see how the Steam Deck fares, but other portable platforms, like Nvidia’s, have struggled against the Switch + mobile combo.

It seems that, encouraged by the strength of mobile phones and games for these devices, Qualcomm and Razer have seen that there is a niche to exploit and they launch this development kit that many, sure, would like to buy.

The design is like a Steam Deck and looks, from the buttons and Game Pass advertising, like a portable Xbox Series X.

We have a 6.65 “screen with FullHD resolution in the center of the device. It is an OLED panel, HDR and with a 120 Hz refreshment in which we do not have distractions such as a notch.

On the sides we see the buttons, the crosshead and the sticks, since this console is committed to physical controls for Android games, so that you do not have to put your ‘fingers’ on the screen. And at the top we have a camera capable of capturing 1080p video.

It is a development kit for studios to experimentBut I wouldn’t be surprised to see it on the market sooner rather than later because Qualcomm talks about the possibilities that that camera provides, like streaming broadcasts for content creators.

The battery has 6,000 mAh, It has a haptic engine for advanced vibration and very low latency connectivity to run games in the cloud like those of Xbox Game Pass, which we remind you that use the Xbox Series X servers -analysis-.

Qualcomm has also commented that we have Wi-Fi 6E, mmWave 5G connectivity and an advanced dissipation system with a fan and … yes, everything seems very “finished” and ready to go on sale, but we remind you that, for now, it is a simple platform for developers.

We will see what happens in the future, but I am convinced that more than one and two are drooling and throwing bills at the screen at the possibility of buying this console with Android.