After a 3-year hiatus, it is the first notebook with an AMD processor, the eight-core Ryzen 9 5900HX.

The new Razer Blade 14 will also feature NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 laptop graphics and a Quad HD 165Hz display, all packed into the world’s most compact 14-inch chassis. Rounding out the power in this 14-inch laptop are all the hallmarks of Razer, including key-to-key backlighting with Razer Chroma RGB technology, THX Spatial Audio for dynamic and immersive sound, and an abundance of connection ports for make life easier for us.

Ultra-Powerful

With the return of the Blade 14 comes a first collaboration between Razer and AMD, culminating in the first Razer Blade to have an AMD processor. The AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-core, 16-thread processor boasts a maximum boost clock of up to 4.6 GHz, allowing you to quickly work with expanding workloads, reducing latency during gaming sessions, or processing demanding loads at fast working speed. Not only does the new Blade 14 with AMD Ryzen deliver the highest gross computing power in its class, it does so with cool, quiet efficiency, providing users with up to 12 hours of battery life, so they can spend more time on the go. movement.

The Blade 14 features the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics for notebooks, and at most the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics for notebooks. Built on NVIDIA Ampere architecture, RTX 30 series graphics offer enhanced ray tracing and advanced Artificial Intelligence features to create immersive worlds. In addition to improved graphics performance, the GeForce RTX 30 series features the suite of Max-Q technologies such as Dynamic Boost, Whisper Mode 2.0 and a resizable BAR that enables the Razer Blade 14 to be as quiet as it is deadly in performance.

Ultra-fast

Combining power with visual fidelity, the Blade 14 offers the fastest 14-inch gaming displays on the market, from Full HD 144 Hz to Quad HD 165 Hz, both with IPS Quality panels to offer excellent gamut and color coverage, reaching up to 100% SRGB on the Full HD screen up to 100% DCI-P3 on the Quad HD screen model. With its high refresh rate, coupled with the integration of AMD FreeSync Premium technology, it offers a crisp and smooth visual gaming experience. To ensure a consistent and vibrant experience for all users, each screen is custom calibrated at the factory to ensure color accuracy.

Ultra Slim

Continuing the legacy of an industry leading compact design, the Blade 14 features an all aluminum chassis, precision milled to reduce any excess frame waste, and anodized with a matte black coating to ensure a unique uniform finish to the touch and scratch resistant. To make the Blade 14 laptop slim and compact overall, the chassis dimensions have been reduced to 1.67 x 22 x 32cm, making this the smallest 14-inch laptop in the world. To achieve this milestone, the Blade 14 uses Razer’s unique vapor chamber cooling solution, replacing the heat pipe systems used by other gaming notebooks on the market.

The Blade 14’s vacuum sealed chamber uses vaporized liquid to dissipate heat from internal components, while working in conjunction with two ultra-low profile fans, each featuring 88 fan blades measuring just 0.1mm in diameter. thickness, equivalent to the fineness of a human hair, to introduce the cold air and expel the hot air, which guarantees that both CPU and graphics can work at their maximum power while remaining cold.

The ultimate experience

Designed to be a versatile tool, the Razer Blade 14 has a host of easy-to-use features that go beyond gaming to enhance your day-to-day experience. At the top edge of the screen is a 720p webcam for making web calls when working outside the office, as well as an infrared sensor for seamless and secure login via Windows Hello. The powerful keyboard features key-by-key Razer Chroma RGB lighting technology, which can be customized with any of the 16.8 million available colors, using Razer Synapse software.

On both sides of the keyboard we find two speakers that tune through THX Spatial Audio technology, to enjoy games, movies or music. On the sides of the Blade 14 are a host of ports, including two 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, with power delivery for recharging, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports for connecting other hardware, HDMI 2.1 for connecting multimedia equipment, and a 3.5mm minijack connector to enjoy immersive 3D audio with THX Spatial Audio.

From 1,999 euros

www.razer.com