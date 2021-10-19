Razer is the leader in the world of keyboards. In general, it leads the world of peripherals and the gamer lifestyle, but on the subject of keyboards his dominance is usually incontestable. Generally, when we talk about this type of keyboard, the first that comes to mind is the Blackwidow, the keyboard that brought the company to fame. Nevertheless, there is much beyond this keyboard. This time we talk about the new Razer Huntsman V2, a keyboard ready to beat all the standards of the most ambitious ranges of keyboards.

You can find the new Razer Huntsman V2 priced at € 199.99, in the official Razer store.

RAZER HUNTSMAN V2 DATA SHEET

Dimensions and weight: 444.3 x 140-231.5 x 38 mm (length, width, height), 956-1,198 grams depending on whether we use the padded wrist rest or not.

Keys. Razer Optical Switches with keys built with Doubleshot technology and PBT plastic

Durability: 100 million keystrokes, aluminum built chassis

Technology: Anti-Ghosting N-Key Rollover and Razer HyperPolling (8000 Hz)

illumination Razer Chroma (16.8 million colors) Connection Shielded USB cable

Others Multifunction digital dial and 4 multimedia keys, padded synthetic leather wrist rest

A KEYBOARD WITH A LOT TO SAY

The first feeling that the keyboard gives us when picking it up is that it is heavy, with an aluminum chassis, the robustness it transmits is incredible. The truth is that in other types of devices, the fact that it is heavy can be something very negative. In the case of keyboards On the contrary, it shows that the finishes are of the highest quality and provides an incredible plus of robustness to the device. This robustness is joined by the very comfortable wrist rest, which is included in the package and makes the Huntsman V2 a unique experience when it comes to talking about a keyboard.

The lighting is classic Razer. Its LED system is one of the best on the market and working in the dark with the keyboard is a lot of fun. In my case I have made it orange in honor of the arrival of Halloween, but there are millions of RGB colors with which we can decorate our keyboards. One of the most noteworthy is green, typical of the Razer brand. We can also test different lighting systems. All configurable through the Razer application that we will talk about later.

Razer Huntsman V2 review

One of the greatest joys with this keyboard is precisely tapping the keys. Lovers of mechanical keyboards find a little pleasure in pressing the keys. In this case, the keyboard is not mechanical but it sounds like one. The Razer Huntsman V2 uses the system known as Razer Optical Switches, with the switches in purple (louder) and red (linear and quieter). The touch of the keys is a delight thanks to their semi-rough finish, which makes our fingers adapt perfectly to the keyboard. In short, in this sense it is one of the strongest points of the keyboard. The razer Huntsman is a keyboard that is unrivaled in user experience.

Being optomechanical, the durability of the clicks is much greater, specifically they promise 100 million clicks. In addition, it includes – like all Razer keyboards – Anti-Ghosting and N-Key-Rollover system so that we can press all the keys at the same time without one overriding the other.

At the top right we have one of the distinctive features of this model: the multifunction keys and the wheel. All of them programmable through Razer Synapse 3, one of the most useful applications in the world of peripherals. Lovers of these keyboards will not be caught again, since it is made to configure the lighting and to load the configurations and macros of our keyboard. In any case, Razer Synapse 3 is also very intuitive for newbies in this small sector..

Razer Huntsman V2 review

CONCLUSIONS

Razer keyboards are a synonym for unbeatable quality. Of course, this keyboard meets brilliantly everything you could ask for from a keyboard. It has an armrest that makes its use very comfortable, the touch of the keys and the sound of them is a delight, and it also includes incredible qualities that promise to keep us in the games with an incredible capacity of immersion.

Needless to say, all this analysis has been made entirely using the Razer Huntsman V2. It will definitely be a real shame to return it after the review, as it is one of the most interesting experiences when it comes to using a keyboard.

