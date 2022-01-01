It has rained since Razer released the Kaira Pro for Xbox. In fact, it has been practically a year, but it was this vacation when we have been to the fullest with them to see how these premium helmets perform for our Xbox.

I have been using them well with my Xbox Series X -analysis- and Halo Infinite and, the truth is that it has been a success. But I have also used them a lot outdoors, since they are more than worthy headphones to listen to music with the mobile.

Let me tell you my experience with the Xbox Razer Kaira Pro in this review.

Razer Kaira Pro XboxDesignSteel headband with padded exterior | Cover the pinna | Memory foam and thermal transfer ear cushions Weight330 grams Speakers 50 mm drivers | Titanium diaphragm | 20 Hz to 20 kHz response | 32 ohm impedanceMicrophoneCan be pulled out | 100 Hz to 10 kHz response | Unidirectional CardioidControlVolume Control Wheel | Chat / Game Control Wheel | Mute button | Power button | Pairing button | Bluetooth ButtonConnectivityBluetooth 5.0 | Xbox Wireless Battery Up to 20 hours without RGB, 15 with RGB Price About 120 euros Amazon

Sections of the analysis of the Razer Kaira Pro for Xbox:

Steel interior and pads ideal for hours of gaming

I’m going to start by talking about design, since they are headphones – like almost everything that Razer launches – that attracts attention.

The body is made of plastic and it’s not a particularly good plastic. It is an ABS that catches the greasy of the fingers and that, for the price they have – about 120 euros right now, but they came out at about 170 euros – should be PBT.

But hey, it is the only negative point that I put to the design, since the rest is quite intelligent.

Top pad, the one that we have attached to the head, it seems thin and small at first glance, but it really is super comfortable.

It has a very nice padding, it is made of breathable material and the truth is that you can spend hours with the headphones on without being disturbed.

In that sense, they seem more comfortable than the official Xbox helmets -analysis-, but also somewhat more intelligent thanks to their microphone configuration. Or microphones, rather.

On the right earpiece we have two connection buttons and the balance wheel between game and chat. One of the buttons is for Bluetooth and the other is for Xbox Wireless to connect to Xbox the first time and to turn on the console at the same time as the headphones.

Why do we want that if we already turn it on with the remote? I have not used it, worse well, there is the option, as in the official Microsoft headphones.

In the left earphone we have a switch to mute the microphone, the volume wheel, the power button of the headphones, the USB-C charging port, the 3.5 jack for the microphone and a small hole that is another microphone. , an internal one.

We will use this microphone for calls with the mobile or the PC and later we will show you how it sounds, but it seems like a great idea.

And it is that, Razer invites you to wear these helmets on the street listening to mobile music without the ‘long’ microphone on. And well, if they call you in the middle of the walk, you can speak perfectly on that bus.

I like the button setup, but what I’m not excited about is that the two volume knobs have infinite swivel. I would have liked them to be jagged, but hey.

Choosing good headphones that suit your wearing habits may not seem like an easy thing, but with this guide you will learn everything you need to know.

Continuing with the design, we have on the outside of each earphone the logo of the three Razer snakes with RGB lighting, breathable and very, very comfortable ear pads thanks to their material and an aluminum headband and earphone / headband hooks.

Here we do have a ‘grainy’ path to control the opening of the headband and I found it to be a very reliable system.

Folding takes up little, but not that they are very easy to transport because the headphones can only be rotated 90º. A system like other headphones would have been good to fold them a little more and occupy less in the backpack.

But hey, without a doubt, the design is a strong point of this system and, as I say, very comfortable for many hours.

Special connection with Xbox, but also to go down the street with your mobile

I have already told you that I liked these helmets a lot and, in addition to the sound, it is thanks to both physical and wearing comfort.

Headphones connect via Xbox Wireless to Xbox. It is the Microsoft system that integrates both the controls of the console and some accessories and that allows you to do without dongles and other USB to generate the connection.

It is a low latency connection And the truth is that playing shooters I have not had any problem in this regard, being a very good experience. And be careful, I have been playing in Series X, but it is valid for Series S -analysis- and also for Xbox One and its different models.

However, they also have Bluetooth, so you will be able to connect them to other devices (not PS5) such as PC or mobile.

And it seems very comfortable to me that you can jump from Xbox to mobile no need to resynchronize every time we do it. Switching from one device to another is instantaneous and the experience in this regard is great.

Razer leaves abusing bass behind for a very balanced experience

However, I think the jewel in the crown of these headphones is the sound. The Razer of a few years ago, like almost all gaming brands, offered sound very … for video games.

This meant a deep bass that dwarfed the rest of the frequencies. Manufacturers have gradually relaxed, perhaps because consumers are more demanding and have more information and knowledge, and offer more balanced experiences.

These Kaira Pro have 50-millimeter drivers which Razer has dubbed the TriForce (heh, Zelda) Titanium 50mm Driver. A very long name for some drivers that, the truth, I have found amazing.

As soon as you start playing with the Kaira Pro, without configuring anything in the console, the headphones already offer a very well balanced sound with a bass that yes, they have punch, but with mids and highs that are not far behind and seem quite clean to me.

However, we will be able to configure that sound. There are four presets, so to speak, that they are in the helmets themselves and that, by making a combination on the connection button with Xbox, they alternate between various sound modes, one of them equalizing the bass in a different way so that they are more powerful.

However, we will also be able to install an app on the console to make ‘fine’ sound equalization adjustments and, in addition, to configure microphone modes and the RGB lighting of the helmets.

The app is the Razer Headset Setup for Xbox that is in the Store And yes, it is worth having just in case, but if you don’t want to get into customizing, I already tell you that with the ‘base’ sound the experience is optimal.

I know that transmitting how headphones sound is complicated, but hey, I have already told you that I think it is a fairly powerful sound without the bass clouding the other frequencies and that we can customize, so it is a good point in favor.

I have played a lot of Forza Horizon 5 -technical analysis-, Halo Infinite and Mass Effect Andromeda and the experience has been TOP thanks to Windows Sonic.

However, and although they are also very good headphones for listening to music, as we don’t have spatial sound, on Apple Music or Tidal we have a more ‘basic’ experience.

And no, in case you’re wondering, the pads are a bit isolating, but we don’t have active noise cancellation. It is not, far from it, a negative point, but just so you know.

And how about the mike? Well, here the experience goes down a bit. We are going to leave you two examples so that you can see how the microphones pick up the voice.

First the internal mike and then the ‘gaming’ mike:

The voice seems adequate in both cases, with a better tone the one picked up by the external microphone, but in the games I have ‘complained’ about some micro cuts.

I don’t think it’s from my side, since I have open NAT and 1 Gbps connected by cable, but hey, there it is.

Battery up to scratch, even with lights on

It is always difficult to talk about the battery and the truth is that I do not want to extend myself in this section. Razer claims that the autonomy is for about 20 hours without RGB lighting and about 15 with lighting on.

We have done the test of leaving the headphones connected by Bluetooth to a mobile with the sound at 50% and we have had about 16 hours without RGB lighting.

They are not the 20 hours that the company promises, but the autonomy also depends a lot on the type of content that is being played and, in addition, I suspect that Bluetooth ‘eats’ more battery than the Xbox Wireless connection.

Either way, between 15 and 20 hours to play seems to me to be more than correct autonomy and charging is done via USB-C.

I don’t like that, as some gaming companies tend to do, the port is inside a plastic structure.

The original cable fits without a problem, of course, but there are others that do … and some that don’t. It should be more on the outside, but hey, it’s a simple opinion.

One of the best helmets for Xbox Series you can buy

And we come to the end of this analysis of the Razer Kaira Pro for Xbox and I have two things clear. The first is that they are the best headsets for Xbox One that I have tried both for sound quality and for both physical and connection comfort.

That we can go from the console to the mobile easily and that, in addition, we can go out with these headphones and talk if they call us thanks to the integrated microphone seems to me a very, very positive point.

RGB lights, without being very like that, I do not dislike them and the design … well, that invites you to go out with them.

Sound quality is beyond question and if, even in the standard profile, you think that the bass is turned upside down, you always have the console’s equalizer to solve it.

The Razer Kaira Pro are premium headphones designed for Xbox that feature Windows Sonic sound, Bluetooth to connect to your mobile, great sound quality and a design with large, breathable ear pads.

I would have liked the external plastic to be of higher quality, but hey, it is also true that they are light and comfortable to play for many hours.

Now I really want to try the sister version, the PS5 to see if those good feelings are maintained. Our compis from HobbyConsolas have already tested the basic version of PS5 and this is their analysis.