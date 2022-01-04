We have a new family of gaming laptops from Razer. The company has just made its official announcement at CES 2022 and we have three renewed Blade models with next-generation specifications such as the Ryzen 6000, 12th gen Intel Core or the new NVIDIA RTX 3080ti.

Razer has updated the Blade family of notebooks with three new models Razer Blade 14, Razer Blade 15 and Razer Blade 17 that work on Windows 11 and mount last generation DDR5 memory.

These laptops are powered by the latest generation RTX 3070Ti / 3080 Ti GPUs with Ampere architecture and up to 16GB of GDDR6 memory. The bet per processor depends on the model.

The smallest of the family, Blade 14 makes use of a Ryzen 9 6900HX while the Blade 15 and Blade 17 models use a 12th generation Intel Core platform reaching up to the 14-core Core i9-12900H.

Blade 14: the most compact of the family

The most powerful 14-inch x86 laptop gets its hardware revamped with AMD’s latest processor, Ryzen 9 6900HX with memory 16GB DDR5 RAM.

Is a slim laptop, 16.8mm, and still is able to offer a great gaming experience with your RTX 30X0 without losing performance due to overheating thanks to the MUX switch system.

This notebook sports a fingerprint resistant finish and FullHD IR webcam Windows Hello compatible for secure face unlock.

As we can see, a model that promises an interesting performance in a format to be able to take anywhere.

Blade 15: The model with the best performance-size compromise

This model is the middle brother in terms of general size and screen diagonal. Here we are faced with a screen that comes in different 15-inch configurations. With resolutions ranging from FullHD 360 Hz to QHD 240 Hz and UHD 144 Hz.

As you can see in the table above, there are no less than 6 different configurations that start from a Core i7 12800 and go up to the Core i9 12900 with 14 cores and up to 5 GHz.

As for GPU, there are options ranging from the RTX 3060 in the most basic model to the RTX 3080Ti with 16 GB of GDDR6 memory, complementing that DDR5 memory that accompanies the CPU and 1 TB of SSD storage.

All of this in a compact 16.9mm thick design with a weight of around 2kg.

Blade 17: for intensive and professional gamers

Content creators, designers and professional gamers are in luck with a laptop that will allow them to fulfill most uses on the go. We talk about Razer Blade 17.

Everyone The new Razer Blades offer THX audio support, but this model has a total of 8 speakers instead of the four of its little brothers. With a fuller sound and more marked bass.

We also talk about 6 different configurations in which we start with a 14-core Intel Core i7 12800H processor up to 4.8 GHz and the most powerful model mounts the Core i9 12900H that arrives up to 5 GHz.

As for GPUs, it varies by model, but there are RTX 3060, RTX 3070Ti and RTX 3080 Ti options, the latter with 16 GB GDDR6.

It is a model whose dimensions grow enough to be large for some on-the-go tasks and has a weight of 2.75 Kg.

Pricing and availability

Razer Blade 14 has a recommended starting price of 2,199.99 euros and will be available to pre-order through Razer.com, Razer Store stores beginning February 10, and for direct purchase in stores during the first quarter of 2022.

The Razer Blade 15 and Blade 17 have respective starting prices of 2,799.99 euros and 2,999 euros and can be booked from this next January 25, also reaching stores during the first quarter of the year.

They are an interesting renovation to the Blade 15 from last year that we already tested in our Laboratory and that we liked so much.

As we see a complete line of 3 models with a total of 15 configurations that will adapt to the majority of users in the market.