Razer has been putting its head in the segment of the most professional peripherals for some time not for video games, but for working in offices or telecommuting.

A few days ago we analyzed the Pro Type Ultra, a complete mechanical keyboard with silent switches that is very interesting for long days ‘itching’ in front of the computer or for an office environment and, along with the keyboard, a very interesting mouse also arrives.

This is the Razer Pro Click Mini, a mouse with a silent ‘click’, capable of connecting to 4 devices and with a very interesting size. And then we go with the review of this new little ‘professional’ mouse from Razer.

Razer Pro Click MiniDimensions100.2 x 62.7 x 32.1 mmWeight111 grams with 2 AA batteries | 88 grams with 1 AAA battery Power AASwitches Batteries for Mouse Mechanics | Silent profileWheelFour directions | Free spinning or serrated ConnectivityBluetooth or Razer HyperSpeedButtons7 programmable buttonsSensorSensor 5G with 12,000 dpi | 400, 800, 1,600, 3,200, 6,400 or 12,000 dpi settings | 1,600 dpi default Polling 1,000 Hz | 35 GSoftwareRazer Synapse Acceleration | Plug & Play Price 79 euros at Amazon

White suits him great and is very comfortable on long days

Let’s start by talking about design. We have a mouse that is ideal for traveling due to its super compact size. It weighs practically nothing and although we will talk about it, it can be powered by a single AA battery, reducing the weight to 88 grams.

The upper part, the lid, is made of plastic with a very light rough finish and in that upper part we have the Razer logo, a wheel that goes in four directions (normal wheel plus button to the right and left) and a mode selector.

With this selector we are going to allow the wheel to have infinite free rotation or be ‘toothed’ for a more traditional use. This is very useful because toothed swivel allows precision, but free swivel is more versatile in certain scenarios such as zooming.

On the left side we have two programmable buttons that, by default, are back and forth in a web browser, for example, and on both sides we have a rough rubber area that makes the grip very comfortable.

It is, taking into account the size, a fairly ergonomic mouse and well balanced that I have found most useful on the desktop, but also on the AVE tray, for example.

And two parts remain to be reviewed. The first is that under the hood we have a little hole to put the USB dongle that automatically connects the mouse with the device in which we put it and there is also the hole for the batteries.

And at the base we have a connection selector, an off position and platforms that allow the movement to be very smooth on any platform.

It is a design practically traced to that of the Logitech MX Anywhere 3, but I would say something more comfortable between your fingers and without a physical USB connector that allows you to use the mouse by cable.

The quietest mouse I’ve ever owned

One of the star features of this model is the silent click. The mouse has mechanical switches and, like the Type Pro Ultra, what is most striking is the silent ‘click’ it makes.

In an environment such as a library, for example, this mouse goes completely unnoticed and although the sound of the mouse mechanisms does not usually bother me, the truth is that I have appreciated that extra ‘dissimulation’.

Why? Well, because I have been using this peripheral in the living room while my partner studies, reads, plays or watches a series and that there is no constant ‘click’ is something that, in the end, is appreciated.

I’m going to leave you a test of a conventional mouse with a louder mechanism and, later, the example of the buttons on this Razer Pro Click Mini:

The difference is remarkable and yes, the rest of the buttons have a more conventional sound, but the truth is that at the end of the day, after about eight hours with the keyboard and mouse, depending on which environments and situations it is appreciated that they are as silent as possible.

Versatility thanks to the 2.4 GHz band or Bluetooth connection

In addition to the silent switches, a feature that it has in common with its keyboard brother is the ability to connect to multiple devices without having to ‘re-sync’.

Thus, we can connect up to three devices via Bluetooth and an extra one via the HyperSpeed ​​connection with the USB dongle.

This is one of the things that I liked the most about the mouse because, quietly, I have the Click Mini on the iMac while I edit photos for leisure, I can go on a trip with the iPad and navigate with it or switch to the MacBook without having to resynchronize, simply looking for what device I am connected to with the button that the mouse has on the ‘belly’.

To know to which device we are connected we have a code of lights. Just above the synchronization button we have a small LED that lights up green, blue or yellow depending on the device to which we are connected.

I like it and it’s a good detail, but the MX Anywhere system is better, since it has three LEDs and three little icons to better remember which device is 1, 2 or 3.

On the other hand there is the 2.4 GHz connection with the USB connector. If we put the button at the bottom of the mouse in the ‘2.4 GHz’ position, it obviously connects to USB.

I have already said that I have Bluetooth on two Macs and on the iPad, but I have USB on my Windows PC and it is super comfortable to have a single mouse for everything.

And the autonomy depends on how we use the mouse, if by Bluetooth or by HyperSpeed, but also if we use lithium or alkaline batteries and the number of them.

And it is that, a curiosity is that it can work, reducing its autonomy, obviously, with a single AA battery.

With this we have a lighter mouse and the autonomy depends a lot on how we use it.

In two weeks the red pilot light of lack of autonomy has not been lit because these peripherals usually last a long time, but on the Razer website we have a menu that allows us to see the autonomy depending on different factors.

The downside is that … it runs on batteries. I would have liked it to be like the keyboard and include a USB-C rechargeable battery, like the big competitor, Logitech’s Anywhere.

Accurate and perfect for video editing, but I miss a DPI selector

Oh well, How about the user experience? In the end, it does not matter if it has more or less technology or features, what matters is what happens when we use a product for a long time and, in general terms, the experience has been very good.

I have traveled with it using it on the laptop and on the iPad and without any problem and I love what I mentioned before, having it connected to several devices without having to resynchronize.

When I get home or go to the iMac or Windows desktop I just have to press the ‘Bluetooth connection’ button on my belly or switch the switch to 2.4 GHz mode and that’s it.

Believe me using the same mouse for four devices is something that has changed my life, between many quotes.

I also like the wheel a lot, although here I do have a ‘but’. We have that tactile turn and free turn mode and, considering the price of 80 euros, I think it should be a magnetic wheel like the one on the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 that will switch, based on the turning force, automatically between both modes. .

Yes, it is just pressing a button to switch from one mode to another, but it is something that I have missed from the Logitech mouse. In return we have that wheel that has a click from right to left and that, basically, is of Horizontal displacement.

To edit video is something that comes in handy, or for very large excels, since we can move through the tables or the timeline without resorting to the sliding bars of the application or without having the touchpad nearby.

That’s something I liked and the default controls and DPI options (1,600) seem right to me.

However, If you work in Windows you will be able to customize your experience with Synapse software a little more for the mouse and keyboard to work in 2.4 GHz with a single USB module or to customize buttons and it is something that I have also missed on Mac.

A great rival to the Logitech MX Anywhere 3, albeit with a few tidbits to learn

And we come to the end of this review of the Razer Pro Click Mini and what we have found, and enjoyed during these two weeks, is a tiny mouse that is not only ideal for travel.

It is clear that its form factor makes the backpack their natural environment in order to transport it to events, on the train, plane, hotels or even to the office, but as a more home mouse it also works very well.

If you have an office or room where the PC is, I don’t think the sound of a conventional mouse bothers you, but If you use it in a common area, I already tell you that the people around us appreciate it if while we work they are at leisure.

I love the range of connections that it offers and that the wheel has a side scrolling has made things easier for me in certain programs such as long data tables or in the timeline when editing videos.

The Razer Pro Click Mini is a mouse designed for those looking for a very quiet ‘click’, great versatility when connecting to different devices and, above all, they need a small mouse to travel.

I think that its ergonomics are very careful, something essential in any peripheral, but even more so in a small mouse, the weight is somewhat high with two batteries, but it is solved if we only put one and, speaking of batteries, autonomy is guaranteed.

Speaking of batteries, in this sense I would have liked to find an internal battery and a USB-C port to be able to use the wired mouse if I want to eliminate latency and to avoid having to buy batteries and a somewhat clearer connection selector between Bluetooth devices, but otherwise, we have a very good mouse if you need a small or silent one.