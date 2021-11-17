I just described Razer as a ‘gaming’ company, but they really stopped being that company that only created high-end peripherals for PCs and consoles a long time ago.

They are more … like an Apple and, although their peripherals are still important, they have devices like the Hammerhead -analysis of the second generation-, the futuristic Razer Zephyr mask or the imposing Razer Blade -analysis-.

Little by little too are making their way out of peripheral territory to play and, especially as a result of confinement and the increase in teleworking, they have begun to give more importance to their line of peripherals to work.

We have been working with one of their latest products for a few days and then We tell you our opinion of the Razer Pro Type Ultra, a mechanical keyboard that is relatively quiet.

Razer Pro Type UltraDimensions439 x 131 x 40 mmWeight1.038 gramsKeysMade of ABSResponseLinear | 45 gram actuation force | Actuation point at 1.2 mm | 3.5mm pulseSwitchesYellowBatteryInternal | On Bluetooth up to 214 hours without backlighting | About 13 hours with full backlightingCompatibilityBluetooth | 2.4 GHz dongle | USB-C | Up to 4 devices without re-syncingCableUSB-A to USB-C that we can separateLightingColor whitePrice170 euros at Amazon

A full keyboard with aluminum and separate palm rest

Let’s start talking about the design since … yes, it is a keyboard and it is obvious how it is, but there are some interesting elements to take into account.

The Pro Type Ultra is a full keyboard, which means that we have on the left the numeric keyboard and six rows of keys to house the function and multimedia keys without learning combinations.

I’m more of TKL keyboards like the Logitech G Pro X TKL -analysis- or the Razer Huntsman Tournament -analysis-, but I understand the importance of the number keys and for the Excel tables that I have made these days they are great.

The upper part of the keyboard is a metal plate that gives a very interesting robustness to the whole and the rest of the body is made of plastic, a textured plastic that feels quality.

Something that I liked is that when we put it on a surface absolutely nothing moves and neither does it slip. This is thanks to the six generous pads placed around the perimeter of the base.

Of course, I have never used it ‘flat’, since I like a certain inclination and we have something that is already common in keyboards of this range, double pins that allow an inclination of 6º or 9º.

Razer has some very good keyboards to transport, but this is not the case with this Pro Type Ultra. Weighs more than a kilo and it is quite bulky due to the numeric keyboard and those responsible for the weight are both the battery and the metal plate.

And, as you can see, the keyboard is accompanied by a synthetic leather wrist rest. It has no magnet and I prefer it as it is more comfortable that way, but would have appreciated a bit more ‘padding’.

And little else, since in terms of design we have a keyboard without fanfare that has white backlighting and both the connectivity selector and the USB-C port for charging / use by cable on the rear right.

Razer Yellow Switches are great for working at home or in the office

Switches are the lifeblood of a mechanical keyboard. There are several types of switches on the market and Razer has its own mechanisms. And, as is usual with these large brands, they seek to go against the current with codes that are somewhat different from those used by most.

Thus, they have the green switch, which would be like the blue of all life, a ‘clicky’ and tactile switch.

They have orange, which would be like brown, quieter and lighter, but also with a tactile sensation and others like purple that combine tactile sensation with a linear response.

The company’s pure linear is the yellow switch, more similar to red and that does not offer that tactile response. It is a switch with an immediate reset point to the actuation point, with a pulse distance of 3.54 millimeters and with an actuation point of only 1.2 millimeters.

The force that must be done is 45 grams and all this translates into music for the understanding ears, but if you do not know much about the subject, what it means is that they do not produce a ‘click’, they are quite silent and, in addition, they are very, very fast.

This allows us to play video games like Overwatch or CS: GO in a more satisfactory way, since we have to be pressing keys very, very often, but it also allows them to be optimal for working and typing at high speed.

Yes, you will be able to write with any other switch, but, and this is my experience, the ones that produce the least fatigue are the red / yellow ones. Be careful, I like to write with brown ones more because of the sound and the tactile response, but I understand that they can become overload after a long day.

That they are silent is an advantage when working, especially if you have the computer in a common area or in the office, but it also ends up being a break for yourselves. And, I repeat, this is my opinion and I respect whoever prefers to spend 8 hours in front of the PC with a clicky switch.

However, I think that the choice of keycaps -the plastic keys- is not the right one. They are made of ABS and with a smooth finish that, over time, will become somewhat sticky.

For the price I would have mounted some PBT keys, but the good thing is that, as in practically all mechanical keyboards, you will be able to buy the keycaps you want to customize both the experience and the colors.

Bluetooth, USB-C or 2.4 GHz band, the choice is yours

One of the most important aspects of this keyboard is connectivity. It is very versatile thanks to its trident composed of Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz band and USB-C.

In a small compartment at the base of the keyboard we have the USB dongle that allows the keyboard to be directly connected to any compatible device without having to synchronize absolutely anything.

I have connected it to a Mac, to a PC, to Xbox Series X -analysis- and to PS5 -analysis- without any problem and the keyboard has worked as expected.

This dongle has Razer’s HyperSpeed ​​technology which is nothing more than a nice name to call its connection standard although, and this is true, Razer promises low latency and both editing precision video and playing I have had no problem.

You will also be able to connect it by Bluetooth to up to three devices at the same time and switch between them without having to be synchronizing every time we want to go to another computer, mobile, iPad or whatever is compatible.

This Bluetooth connection, in the same tests playing and editing, did not seem to me to have a latency worth mentioning, and that’s good.

To switch between devices we do not have dedicated keys and the process is not the most intuitive that we say, but we tell you: you have to press the letter ‘fn’ and the keys 1, 2 or 3 to switch between device one, two or three, obviously.

And, if you are more wired or your battery runs out and you want to continue writing, it can also be connected via USB-C.

I’m missing a couple of keys, but productivity is excellent

But hey, in the end … How about the Po Type to work with? I’ve been using it for both wireless video editing and mostly writing several thousand words these days.

All the texts that I have given birth this last week have been written entirely on this keyboard and the truth is that I have felt very comfortable from the first day of use.

I usually use mechanical keyboards, I have several and I love them and for writing I think this is a very good experience. The first thing is that I prefer a brown keyboard, but sometimes it makes a lot of noise and, especially if there is someone with me, I prefer to use quieter ones.

The problem with keyboards for quiet gaming is that the actuation force is very low and many times errors occur because you touch a key and a character is written.

That has not happened to me, not so much, with this keyboard And I already say that the sound, touch and performance experience is excellent.

We have multimedia keys superimposed on the function keys. To increase the volume, change the song or change the brightness of the keyboard, we simply have to touch the icon and to touch an F1, for example, touch and hold the ‘fn’ key.

I like the backlighting and the weight, how robust the keyboard is, too, but there are a couple of details that I would improve.

In Windows we can use Synapse to create macros, but in macOS the software does not work and yes, we will be able to use the keyboard perfectly, but without editing anything at all.

The playback keys work fine, but for example the calculator or refresh shortcuts do not work and to change the brightness of the screen we have to use the ‘scr lk’ and ‘pause’ keys. Razer, it is time, especially with these professional devices, to adapt to Mac.

What’s more, that the keys are made of ABS I don’t like too much either and it may not be a problem for you, but I prefer the rougher feel of the PBT ones.

And the lighting, while elegant, doesn’t cover symbols or function keys, a problem we see on most keyboards.

Razer has found a vein in these peripherals for those who, in addition to playing, want to do other things

We reached the end of the Razer Pro Type Ultra review and, as we have seen, it is a keyboard that more than meets the sections that concern writing.

I have spent hours and hours chopping text on it and I found it comfortable from the first moment. The wrist rest seems optimal to me, the tilt angles are correct and both the shape of the keycaps and the yellow switches are a pleasure to write on.

We can write at night and they make noise, yes, but it is due to the clash of the keycaps and not so much to the switch, which is quite silent.

Connectivity seems optimal to me not only by being able to connect up to three devices via Bluetooth and switch between them without re-syncing, but also by connecting other devices via the 2.4 GHz band with the dongle or working via cable while the keyboard is charging.

The Razer Pro Type Ultra is an ideal mechanical keyboard for working at home or in the office thanks to its yellow “silent” switches and its form factor with integrated wrist rest.

Things to improve? Without a doubt, the keycaps. Yes, we will be able to put custom ones if we want with better materials and a superior touch, but a keyboard that costs 170 euros should have those keys as standard. And it would also improve. lighting to cover the symbols.

Otherwise, I think it offers a very good typing and connecting experience, and that’s what it’s all about.