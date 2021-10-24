Razer has announced the launch of two new products in its award-winning range of streaming microphones, the new Razer Seiren V2 Pro and Seiren V2 X. The Seiren V2 family of products is destined to become the essential centerpiece in any Streamer’s set-up, offering premium features thanks to its dynamic and condenser microphones for true-to-life and natural audio capture.

The Razer Seiren V2 Pro delivers the best of the richest and most powerful audio in its class, allowing streamers to display the depth and richness of their voice tones with the tonal quality of a radio DJ. High-pass filters and analog gain limiters ensure that the microphone only captures the sound you want, naturally filtering out accidental bumps and unwanted background noise. The Seiren V2 Pro is a must-have for any streamer or content creator looking to improve their audio quality and experience. Some of the features of the Seiren V2 Pro include:

Dynamic microphone, enabling rich and powerful vocal capture 20 Hz response frequency to capture a full range of audio High-pass filter to block unwanted low frequencies Analog gain limiter to prevent voice distortion Superior dynamic range and precision with 24 bit speed

The Seiren V2 X has improved on the award-winning formula of Razer’s condenser microphone, the Seiren X. The crisp, clear voices offered by the Seiren V2 X are the perfect weapon for any broadcast from a budding content creator. With supercardioid pickup patterns, the Seiren V2 X microphone can easily isolate the streamer’s voice without background noise, providing the audience with everything they want to hear. Some of the features of the Seiren V2 X include:

25mm condenser microphone for natural vocal quality Supercardioid pickup pattern for greater isolation from voice Analog gain limiter to prevent voice distortion Superior dynamic range and precision with 24-bit rate

Both the Seiren V2 Pro and Seiren V2 X have almost unlimited customization options and improved controls thanks to direct integration with Razer Synapse software. Streamers can enjoy unmatched customization and control with their multi-source audio inputs and outputs to fully adjust the sound profile of any of the microphones to achieve the perfect voice for their audience.

For more information on the Seiren V2 Pro, visit this website.

For more information on the Seiren V2 X, visit this website.