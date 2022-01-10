Razer, the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers, announced its collaboration with the leading watchmaker, Fossil, to launch an exclusive limited edition smartwatch: the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch. The co-branded wearable leverages the most innovative smartwatch platform, the long-awaited Fossil Gen 6. It also features 3 exclusive Razer watch faces including analog text and Chroma, as well as two interchangeable straps. The Razer X Fossil Gen 6 will launch globally this month with the price tag of $ 329 USD and in a limited edition of 1,337 units.

The Gen 6 is the first smartwatch powered by the Snapdragon Wear ™ 4100 + Platform – giving users updates on speed and performance, including faster app load times, highly responsive user experiences, and more efficient power consumption. . With 30% higher overall performance * and Wear OS by Google ™, this smartwatch does much more, and faster, to give gamers a cutting-edge, fashionable device. The Razer X Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch boasts the best wellness features as a nod to both brands’ commitments to overall wellness, coming months after the launch of the dedicated wellness initiative for gamers Champions Start From Within.

“We are excited to partner with Fossil to design a limited edition smartwatch and share the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 with our global community of gamers,” said Addie Tan, Director of Business Development for Razer. “We are always looking for opportunities to complement the lifestyle of gamers and offer them products that not only look good, but also add value to their lives. That’s why we kept the goal of gamer wellness at the center of the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 design, leveraging Fossil’s innovative technology and iconic Razer design aesthetics, this smartwatch will be the perfect accessory to keep you on the cutting edge. “

“At Fossil, our teams are always striving for great innovations to offer our users, alongside Wear OS technologies by Google and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and we are delighted to be working with a world-class collaborative partner like Razer. With an impressive global community, Razer has designed and built the largest gaming-centric ecosystem of hardware, software and services. The video game industry has grown tremendously in recent years, and we are excited to collaborate with a smartwatch geared towards the lifestyle of gamers, ”stated Steve Evans, Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer at Fossil Group. “Well-being is also incredibly important to our customers, and the Gen 6 was designed with the user’s everyday wellness goals in mind, whether through a guided breathing session, tracking their floor, or monitoring their rate. cardiac during a day of video game enjoyment. “

The Razer X Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch features a brand new 44mm case, 3 exclusive dials, and custom Razer UI elements. It also features 2 custom-designed 22mm silicone interchangeable straps in iconic Razer black and green colors.

“Our collaboration with Fossil in recent years has resulted in the fusion of fashion and technology,” stated Pankaj Kedia, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “The Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch takes this union to the next level with a greater emphasis on physical well-being and health. We are delighted to expand our collaboration with Razer and bring the performance and super-fast responsiveness of our Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform to one of the world’s most enthusiastic communities. “

Sleep tracking and faster battery charging speed

Users can enjoy a shorter charging time and longer battery life to maximize their use day or night. Track your sleep history, monitor sleep, and set sleep goals on the sleep panel throughout the night, then quickly charge your watch before the day begins.

The Razer X Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch reaches 80% battery in just over 30 minutes of charging. This, combined with lower power consumption thanks to the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform, and smart battery modes developed by the Fossil Group, allows users to quickly reach a full charge in the morning after tracking sleep.

Enhanced Sensors for Health and Wellness

The Gen 6 features an improved heart rate sensor to allow continuous tracking and improved signal accuracy. Users will also benefit from the new SpO2 sensor that tracks an estimate of the user’s blood oxygen measurements to see how well their body is circulating oxygen over time.

Additionally, users will continue to enjoy wellness updates previously released by the Fossil Group, including cardiovascular fitness level tracking, which displays an estimate of VO2 max using the user’s resting heart rate and biometrics to indicate cardiorespiratory health. general over time.

Wellness monitoring in hands-free mode

Users can keep an eye on their intentions to keep track of their wellness goals, from monitoring their heart rate throughout the day, to reminding them to take a moment to relax with a guided breathing session, and even scheduling a daily walk . Plus, hands-free notifications and connected calls with the built-in mic will keep you connected without having to pause your day or play.

Wear OS 3 compatibility

The Razer X Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch will also be compatible with Google’s newest system update, Wear OS 3, announced in 2021. This smartwatch will also be compatible with the next Wear OS 3 system update during 2022, along with other updates that they will continue to improve the overall user experience.

Additional features include stainless steel case, springs and pushers 44mm case size Impressive 1.28 ” (326 ppi) digital touch screen Water resistant (up to 3 ATM) Customizable button and dial functions Interchangeable straps and bracelets Increased performance and lower power consumption thanks to Snapdragon Wear ™ 4100+ Access to download new apps and experiences like Wear OS on Google Play, including new features such as offline playback for premium users of Youtube Music and Spotify Premium Connectivity: Bluetooth® 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi Fi, GPS, NFC SE Sensors: Accelerometers, Gyroscope, Compass, Altimeter, PPG Heart Rate, SpO2, Out of Body IR and Ambient Light Wear OS by Google 8 GB storage and 1 GB RAM 4-pin USB fast charging with disk magnetic

