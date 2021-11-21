11/21/2021 at 10:52 CET

.

The Turk Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) has been proclaimed world champion of Superbikes, while the British Jonathan Rea won the last two races that were held this Sunday at the Pertamina Mandalika International Urban Circuit (Indonesia).

Razgatlioglu it sentenced the championship in Race 1, after being postponed on Saturday by a thunderstorm. The three leading drivers in the competition throughout the season, Razgatlioglu, Rea and the also british Scott Redding, ended up on the podium for the twelfth time this season.

Rea It was first, the Turkish pilot second, which secured the world championship, and Redding third, with Spanish Alvaro Bautista (Honda) in seventh position and the Argentine Leandro Mercado in the ninth place.

In race 2, Rea has once again demonstrated its speed by beating Redding, with a Razgatlioglu more conservative who finished in fourth place and the Dutch Marco Van Der Mark (BMW) in last place on the podium.

Isaac viñales (Kawasaki) was the best Spaniard, with Álvaro Bautista in tenth place and Tito Rabat thirteenth.

In Superesport, the victory in the last race has been for the French Jules Cluzel (Yamaha), his fourth of the year, ahead of the Finn Niki Tuuli (MV Augusta) and the Swiss world champion Dominique Aegerter.

The Spanish Manuel Gonzalez, who had secured third place in the standings, crashed on the second lap on the line of Turn 7.