12/12/2021 at 19:19 CET

Arnau montserrat

Espanyol suffered at the RCDE Stadium against a Levante that surprised Vicente Moreno’s men in the first 45 minutes. The Blue and Whites lost 1-2 but always have an ace up their sleeve. That of Raúl de Tomás. The parakeet forward lowered a melon from the air and built the play that would end in the equalizer of the Madrid attacker himself. Auction first, in the small area, as the ‘killer’ books command. The rest of the madness that was lived ended with a happy ending for the interests of Espanyol.

It was not just any goal for De Tomás. It was his centenary in LaLiga competitions, that is, in the First and Second Division. 74 of the targets have been produced in the silver category which are broken down as follows. His first seven were with Real Madrid Castilla, the next six with Córdoba, 14 with Valladolid CF, 24 with Rayo Vallecano and 23 with Espanyol.

With the Perica shirt he has also scored another 12 in the highest category of Spanish football. The remaining 14 were also in first with the Vallecas team. In total there are already 35 goals with Espanyol, just three of those achieved with Rayo. He is already the twenty-third scorer in the history of Espanyol and rising. Eight goals this season and in the middle of the fight for the ‘top scorer’. Raúl de Tomás is a life insurance company and the blue and white hope to aspire to high places in the classification.

Only three losses at home

The RCDE Stadium has become a stronghold this season for Espanyol. When Vicente Moreno’s men play at home they put one more march. It is the second best venue of the season with six wins, two draws and just one draw. Quite the opposite of the numbers at home where Espanyol has only added three points in three draws. Not a single victory and five defeats.

Returning to the fort of Cornellá, the club will no longer play at home until next January 9, 2022 against Elche. Before they will visit Cristo Atlético, Celta de Vigo and Valencia at the Mestalla on New Year’s Eve. Closed in 2021 at the RCDE Stadium, the numbers are more than positive.

The team has only conceded three defeats all year. Rayo Vallecano in Segunda, Cartagena and Altético, already this season, have been the only ones capable of coming out with the three points in their visit to Espanyol. The rest of the games ended with 13 wins and four draws. 38 goals for and 16 against. Almost two goals on average per game. There is no place like home. Literal.