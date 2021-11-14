11/14/2021 at 18:37 CET

When Xerez stepped onto the First Division in the 2009/10 season, the calendar revealed Barça’s visit to the Municipal de Chapín in December. An event that ended in a 0-2 culé victory thanks to goals from Zlatan and Henry. On the pitch, as a player, Xavi led Guardiola’s orchestra.

On the bench of the ‘azulines’ an experienced Vicente Moreno he lived his last years as a footballer. A couple of seasons later he would reach the benches and, some time later, he is days away from facing the Barça team again as Espanyol coach. But with a fairly negative track record when it comes to Barça.

That 09/10 campaign, Xerez would travel to Camp Nou for matchday 34 in the midst of a fight for permanence. Barça had no mercy: 3-1 to a team that had Vicente jumping from the bench and seeing a yellow. ANDra the second time he fell to the Catalans, and the last time as a player.

THE ‘B’ ALSO MADE HIM BITTER

A couple of years later, his career on the bench began in the same place where his years as a footballer ended. As a coach of Xerez, the appointment in Second would be different, this time against Barça B, but with the same result: 2-0 at the Mini Estadi and a scandalous 0-6 at the Chapín to close the season in the most bitter way.

Many years after those duels against the Barça subsidiary, Vicente Moreno returned to Primera from the hand of a Mallorca who a couple of years ago was penalizing for Segunda B. After four fruitful years at Nástic, the Valencian coach took the reins of the vermilion and returned them to the highest category.

The calendar marked his trip to the Camp Nou for December 7 on matchday 16. The first round in Catalonia made him crash head-on with a giant star named Lionel Messi. ANDThe Argentine had another day at the office and packed a hat-trick for his 5-2 victory.

For the return, Mallorca summoned the Catalans in an empty Son Moix after having ‘exploded’ the world by the covid. The post-stop mission of the vermilions was to achieve salvation, but it could not be. Vicente Moreno’s men gave up their goal due to falls like that 0-4 with goals from Arturo Vidal, Braithwaite, Jordi Alba and, again, Messi.

Four games against the first team and two against the subsidiary, all defeats. Vicente and his Espanyol hope to change history before his ‘Barça beast’.