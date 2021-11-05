11/05/2021

The coach of the Granada, Robert Moreno, described Espanyol as a “solid” team that has “talented players” and is there to “fight for higher things” to those of his team, so this Saturday’s match at the Blue and White team will be “highly demanding.” Granada visits Espanyol this Saturday, November 6 at 2:00 p.m.

After winning this Monday against Levante (0-3) and accumulating four games without losing, Moreno appealed this Friday at a press conference to the “Obligation to remain calm when things go wrong and when things go well.” The Nasrids have added eight of their eleven La Liga points in the last four games.

Despite the good run of results, the former coach has reduced the euphoria: “We have won two games, we have not done anything. Visually it is more beautiful to see you far from the drop in the standings, but the distance from points is minimal. It remains to continue working and add all the possible points to be saved as soon as possible “.

“Playing against us is not easy”

Moreno believes that his squad has to make “a perfect match for what Granada is” if it wants to beat Espanyol this Saturday, which he defined as “a solid team that has talented players.” In fact, Raúl de Tomas has picked up cruising speed at the helm of the blue and white boat and has chained four consecutive games seeing the door. Only the sanction after his expulsion against Athletic stopped the scoring ecstasy of Espanyol’s ‘9’. The Granada coach acknowledged that when he was the Spanish coach, he followed the Spaniard Raúl de Tomas, a “high-level” player, but did not comment on whether or not he should now go to the national team.

“We will go and fight, playing against Granada is not easy, nobody has beaten us more than just Rayo”, pointed out Moreno, who did not want to make excuses for the casualties that his team has because “it only counts to win” and in his squad he has “versatile and experienced players.”

In relation to the former Granada player and now Espanyol Yangel Herrera, said that last summer he spoke with the Venezuelan “a couple of times” to try to bring him back to the Andalusian club, and stressed that he wishes him “the best” but “not be lucky” if he plays this Saturday.

Moreno reported that Rubén Rochina is available for the game and that this week he has missed some training for being “cautious” after the “enormous physical effort” he made against Levante.

Regarding the 4-4-2 system used in recent weeks, he acknowledged that with it they have achieved “better results” and “both players and coaching staff” have found “the point” to “get the most out of it” and clarified that “when you join a new team you need an adaptation process.”