12/03/2021 at 18:07 CET

Arnau montserrat

At the foot of Cristo del Otero, the current Palencia Cristo Atlético was born in 1985. 36 years later, in its first participation in the Copa del Rey, the Palencia team will experience a match that will become part of the golden pages of its short history. They will face a First Division, specifically RCD Espanyol.

Vicente Moreno’s team, after stopping by the Station, Solares stadium, has its next stop at Nueva Balastera in the second knockout round of the Cup. Palencia Cristo Atlético, a team from the Second RFEF, already knows what it is to eliminate a superior rival. He did it this past week against Real Irún of the First RFEF. They did it with one man less from minute 40 and ended up winning 2-0.

Live the final of the Copa del Rey on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

Espanyol, with Loren’s hat-trick, almost ended up asking for the time when Solares closed the gap to get 2-3 on the scoreboard. A bad time spent that they do not want to repeat in Palencia.

This is how they have lived it in the 𝗕𝗮𝗿 𝗡𝗼𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗿 of Palencia. pic.twitter.com/eeGGII7phA – Palencia Cristo Atl. (@PalenciaCristo) December 3, 2021

Cristo Atlético managed to climb for the first time in its history to Second Division B, the current Second RFEF, last season. Coached by Rubén Gala, since 2019, the team has taken a leap in quality that allowed them to be champions of their category and win in the promotion play-offs. This season, the Palencia team is sixth, one point from the play-off zone.