11/11/2021

On at 23:34 CET

Raúl de Tomás He was “excited” after having debuted with the senior Spanish team in Greece. The Espanyol striker, who started his first appearance with the ‘Roja’, assured that this November 11 it will be an “unforgettable” and “to frame” day for both him and his family. “I am very excited to be able to defend my country,” said the Madrilenian, who on more than one occasion thanked Luis Enrique for trusting him and was also satisfied for having “got on well” with Álvaro Morata.

“I did not expect to be a starter. When they told me I was in ‘shock’, but I quickly reacted. It was clear to him that he had to play well and do it as well as he could. I am here to try to help the team and I have done that, “added RDT, who did not want to get into controversy when he was questioned about the times that Luis Enrique did not summon him in the past.” All I want to do is thank him for his confidence. This would not happen to me if he had not called me in this call“, he reiterated.

For its part, Iñigo Martinez He remarked that “it was very important to win today” and made it clear that he is already fully focused on the momentous match against Sweden. “What we have to do is win the next game. It will be difficult, but we will have the support of our people. Today we have known how to suffer, these games have to be carried out. Any selection complicates your life. We have come to win and we have done it, “said . center-back, who could not finish the match due to muscular problems, but” I’m fine, I’ve only felt a little discomfort in my calf. “

Koke, finally, celebrated Georgia’s “favor”, but stressed that the important thing “was to win our game.” “We played great football in the first half. Afterwards they pushed, but we controlled the game. The technical staff gave us the keys to the game and told us how we had to do things. We had a good performance” , valued the Atlético de Madrid midfielder, who considered a “responsibility” to be in the World Cup in Qatar. “We all have the desire and the illusion to play it,” he said.