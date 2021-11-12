Univision This is how the 6 NBL semifinalists reacted when they announced them

This Sunday the semifinal gala of the 12th season of Nuestra Belleza Latina will take place, after several evenings in which viewers have been able to get a close idea of ​​the contestants. And one of the most memorable moments of the show, without a doubt, was what happened last week, when the six girls chosen as semifinalists were announced.

Beyond the natural emotion that being selected for the semifinal stage meant for the six lucky girls and their fan clubs, it was the faces and reactions of the girls that became part of the Nuestra Belleza Latina shelves.

And as a way to generate more excitement among the followers of the Univisión reality show, the Nuestra Belleza Latina account on Instagram published a striking video, worthy of collection, that showed the spontaneous reaction of each of the favored semifinalists when they heard their name. .

“Our semi-finalists! 🤩✨ #NBLMoment #TBT #NuestraBellezaLatina ”, was the comment with which the show accompanied the exciting video, where they shared the exact moment in which each one, Sirey Morán, Fabién de la Concepción, Génesis Suero, Jaky Magaña, Lupita Valero and Raishmar Carrillo, learned that they were the contestants saved and that they would go to the gala on Sunday.

In the clip you can see how Sirey seemed to receive the announcement very calmly, as did Raishmar, who made a gesture of surprise, and Lupita Valero, who was quite calm and excited.

Fabién, for his part, let out an emotion of evident joy, while Jaky was the most incredulous with the inclusion of his name in the group.

But, it was Génesis Suero who starred in the most emotional moment, which even brought out an uncontrollable cry, which not only led her to scream but almost fell to the ground after finding out that she was the one saved who would finish integrating the group of six semifinalists, leaving Clauvid wanting.

The girls also shared a greeting to the fans of the program, where, united and giving an image of friendship and happiness, they shouted in unison that no one can miss the “great semifinal” this Sunday, on Univision.

The group of six contestants will be reduced to four, who will be revealed in a gala that promises to be loaded with many surprises and emotions on the surface.

The final gala of season 12 of Nuestra Belleza Latina will be in two Sundays, when the successor of the Venezuelan Migbelis Castellanos is chosen.