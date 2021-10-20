10/20/2021 at 10:11 PM CEST

Carles rosell

The alarms have been going on for a long time. It is one thing to lose a game. Another is concede six losses after the first ten days. The bad inertia weighs on Girona, installed in relegation places and forced to react once and for all. After stumbling against Almería, Lugo and Huesca consecutively, he visits the always difficult Mirandés and does it with more than one objective.

The first, add. Break the negative streak. Have some more point. The second, finally winning away from Montilivi, where he has barely scratched a draw in four starts. And the third, see goal. Míchel’s team scores few goals, one of his weak points. For it, hopes to recover the best version of Cristhian Stuani. The charrúa has traveled, although it drags annoyances and is not one hundred percent. If he is not a starter, his position will be filled by Nahuel Bustos.

Repeating the defense of three centrals is the most viable option and the eleven presents few doubts. Pol Lozano and Terrats, two of the players who can act as pivots, are still injured. Nor has David Juncà entered the call. He has left his injury behind, but he needs rhythm. Jairo will follow on the left flank. In the right hand, Arnau or Calavera play a position.

Hesitant at home, where he gives one of lime and another of sand, Mirandés recovers the Italian Capellini, absent against Ibiza due to a feverish process. Imanol Garcia de Albeniz is still absent, injured for a few weeks and still without a medical discharge.

Probable lineups:

Mirandés: Lizoain, Carreira, Odei, Capellini, Letic, Álex López, Oriol Rey, Sergio Moreno, Riquelme, Íñigo Vicente and Camello

Girona: Juan Carlos, Arnau o Calavera, Santi Bueno, Bernardo, Juanpe, Jairo, Aleix García, Álex Baena, Borja García, Samu Sáiz and Nahuel Bustos or Stuani

Referee: Quintero González (Andalusian)

Hour: 21.00

Stadium: Anduva