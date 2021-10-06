The Sant Boi player has announced his retirement from basketball in an emotional ceremony at the Liceo de Barcelona. But he was not alone. Friends and family have wanted to be close to him both in person and through Social Networks.

The family

In the front row you could see his entire family, with his parents, Agustín and Marisa, and his brothers Marc and Adriá. The 30-year-old guard who this season debuts with the Cleveland Cavaliers jersey has left this video with a message to his ‘tete’.

Cat and Ellie. Your great support

Gasol, after almost 23 years definitively closes a formidable career and an era of unprecedented success for Spanish basketball.

Now a more peaceful and familiar stage awaits him, together with his wife, Catherine McDonell, and little Elisabeth Gianna, barely a year old.

Pau is tremendously in love with his daughter, who has left us moments as endearing as the one reflected in this photograph where he imitates his father’s gesture.

“I wanted to fight for the improbable, I had the illusion of being able to play in front of my girl, Ellie,” said Pau.

Every time they have been able, Cat and Ellie have accompanied Gasol in his most important moments. When they have had the opportunity they have seen him triumph from the stands and this Tuesday they have witnessed his goodbye to basketball.

Companions

Rudy fernandez

Jose Manuel Calderon

Felipe Reyes

Raul Lopez

Jorge Garbajosa

Alex Mumbrú

Sergi Rodriguez

Friends

Rafael Nadal

The tennis player has not only expressed his affection for Pau in the Networks. Through an opinion article entitled ‘Pau Gasol, a legend of this country’ he has spoken of the friendship that unites him with the winner of two NBA rings.

Iker Casillas

You are an example as a person and an athlete, today you retire leaving a wonderful career in which you have made us all participate. We have really enjoyed being by your side and it only remains to thank you. Congratulations @paugasol 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/fAveao8iih – Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) October 5, 2021

Vanessa bryant

The champion has been emotional on several occasions, especially when remembering Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gigi. The woman of the legend also wanted to show her appreciation for Pau through Instagram.

At the age of 41, the Catalan pivot ends a career full of unprecedented successes. One of the pioneers of our sport in the best league in the world, a machine for accumulating points, rebounds and blocks that competed a total of 18 seasons.

We will miss you Pau.