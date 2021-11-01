Kimberly Loaiza and Lele Pons are ready for Halloween | Instagram

Ready for Halloween were the famous influencers and youtubers Kimberly Loaiza, Lele pons and Nicole García, who decided to wear a costume together, so despite both wearing different things, it is a single theme.

Surely when you see them together with their clothes you will immediately know who their characters are, it does not matter if you are young or already an adult, it is not difficult to guess who it is.

Thanks to Kimberly loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja are currently living in Miami, Florida in the United States, the same place where Lele Pons lives, Chayanne’s in-law, the two famous young women have the opportunity to live together.

Curiously, Pons is also a friend of Kenia Os with whom we have seen her on several occasions in her Instagram posts.

It is something strange perhaps that so much Kimberly loaiza and Kenya have a friend in common, since they apparently no longer speak to each other since the conflict of a few years ago.

Despite this, it seems that the two have a very good relationship with Lele Pons, in any case Kim Loaiza, García and Pons decided to surprise their fans and dress up as “The Powerpuff Girls” or in English “Powerpuff Girls”.

The character of Bombón was Kimberly Loaiza, Acorn was Nicole García and Bubble Lele Pons, surely these characters have some relationship with the beautiful girls, at least with their hair, although Loaiza was wearing a wig.

Each of the famous influencers shared a post on their official Instagram account, but it was Chayanne’s niece who posted the most content.

In Loaiza’s publication we found only two photos where, as is evident, she is the main character, this time it was La Lindura Mayor who surpassed her friends, despite the fact that Lele has more followers.

Kimberly Loaiza has 1,987,889 like’s and 7,906 comments Lele Pons has 1,536,404 like’s and 12,6 thousand comments Nicole García has 533,374 like’s and 1,863 comments

It seems that the three of them make a very good team together, especially it coincides with what their fans tell them in the different comment boxes of each of them.

This Halloween will undoubtedly be one of the most remembered especially because it is the second that is celebrated in the middle of a pandemic despite being a little more controlled.