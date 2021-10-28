Today the president of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, announced a very important modification in the social network, as it will change its name to reflect a new stage in its history: Metaverso, the new name of the company, was announced this Thursday at the Connect conference, held virtually, Zuckerberg commented “From now on, we’re going to be metaverse first, not Facebook first.”

Zuckerberg He said the idea for this new name comes from his years as a student, when he was studying classical literature: “The word meta comes from the Greek word meaning beyond. For me, it symbolizes that there is always more to build ”. The most striking thing about this news is that fans are relating it to the movie Ready Player One: The Game Begins – 78% and the Black Mirror series – 64%.

Ready Player One is a book written by Ernest Cline, but the fame of this story is mainly due to the 2018 film adaptation directed by Steven Spielberg, which tells us about a future where inequality has been accentuated and hopes for social mobility They are worse than ever, so young generations and even adults find comfort in a virtual reality called The Oasis. In this universe, people can be whatever they want, but everything changes when the creator of El Oasis passes away and announces that he has hidden three keys, and whoever finds them will become his heir.

It is said that the millennial generation lives under the spell of nostalgia, and this is largely due to the success of Ready Player OneWell, its plot, without being a big deal, gave us the opportunity to see the Iron Giant and a Gundam fight against Mechagodzilla, among many other characters from the most famous franchises in pop culture.

Here are a series of tweets that compare Meta, the new Zuckerberg, with Ready Player One and Black mirror.

OFFICIAL! ‘Horizon’ is the new name of the Facebook metaverse; Mark Zuckerberg’s new bet on virtual reality that will allow you to interact, work, play, in real time thanks to augmented reality pic.twitter.com/4cHP4M2cX1 – The Fan (@_ElVentilado_) October 28, 2021

Mark Zuckerberg presents his vision of the metaverse on facebook and reminds us of Ready Player One. 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/Di5LMRVtTe – Megacinemag (@Megacinemag) October 28, 2021

MARK ZUCKERBERG JUST MADE A PRESENTATION OF EVERYTHING THAT’S COMING FOR THE METAVERSE. A PROJECT IS COMING THAT WILL CHANGE OUR DAILY LIFE FOREVER. THE READY PLAYER ONE OF REAL LIFE. WE WILL HAVE A VIRTUAL WORLD WITH INFINITE POSSIBILITIES NEVER SEEN BEFORE. pic.twitter.com/xMxmoJzf9I – Brains (@CerebrosG) October 28, 2021

Ready Player One went from fiction to reality! 🤯 Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg introduces the Facebook Metaverse and changes the company name to “Meta”, this is undoubtedly a day that will change the world of social networks. Pic.twitter.com/73ALqMyxba – Titanio Records (@Titanio_Records) October 28, 2021

All week reading notes about bad Facebook practices, but one ad is enough for everyone to be like this saying “Ready Player One in real life.” pic.twitter.com/vUeiH63CPe – Cagh (@GenghisCagh) October 28, 2021

I am a bit excited and scared about zuckerberg and the metaverse I can’t help but think of ready player one like everyone else xd still it causes me a lot of interest pic.twitter.com/xbaDxvsD47 – Andreh (@Zetah_mcfly) October 28, 2021

Black Mirror is today, the San Junipero of Mark Zuckerberg’s real life #Metaverso pic.twitter.com/0tpdwQtZHH – 🌸🌻 (@MsLu_lu) October 28, 2021

I watched too many Black Mirror chapters and too many James Cameron movies not to be genuinely freaked out by this. https://t.co/eFlaCbfNAb – Lucas Baini | Camera in Hand (@Lbaini) October 28, 2021

As chapter of “Black Mirror” Once again reality surpasses fiction with “Meta” 😱 With this of the pandemic, several changes are being experienced … pic.twitter.com / jGjZqPjtrX – Dilant Pizaña (@DilantPF) October 28, 2021

No, it is not Black Mirror. It’s #Metaverse pic.twitter.com/CRlkTvE8XH – TACTICA (@GrupoTactica_) October 28, 2021

