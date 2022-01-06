When it comes to events on bitcoin, blockchain, NFT and DeFi, the North American Bitcoin Conference is one of the most important. The eighth edition will be held from January 17 to 19, 2022, at the James L. Knight Center, Miami. About 4,000 attendees are expected, who will enjoy lectures, hackathons, live podcast sessions and exclusive parties.

But that is not all. Attendees will have the opportunity to win a trip to space. Yes, you no longer have to be a billionaire to take space flight. Thanks to the North American Bitcoin Conference and space training and travel company Astranaut, it is now possible.

The North American Bitcoin Conference 2022 lands in Miami

This event is the place to be for crypto and blockchain enthusiasts. The North American Bitcoin Conference brings together the biggest figures in the industry, such as billionaire investor Mark Cuban, famous for his participation in the television show Shark Tank, and the creators of Tether, Tezos, Tron, Voyager and Fantom.

These are some of the confirmed speakers so far:

Harry Yeh, Director of Quantum Fintech Group Kathleen Breitman, Co-Founder of Tezos Peter Smith, CEO and Founder of Blockchain.com Jenna Pilgrim, CEO and Co-Founder of Streambed Charlie Shrem, Vice President of Bitcoin Foundation Matthew Roszak, President and BLOQ co-founder Mark Cuban, billionaire and owner of 18 blockchain companies Craig Sellars, Tether co-founder Vanessa Grellet, Coinfund head of portfolio growth.

The North American Bitcoin will be full of interesting activities, including master classes on bitcoin, the metaverse, DAO, stablecoins and more. You’ll be able to get insider information on the industry and promising opportunities few know about.

Win a trip to space at the North American Bitcoin Conference

If you are one of those who dreams of traveling to outer space, you will be happy to know that, if you attend the North American Bitcoin Conference 2022you will be participating for a ticket for a space flight. This is possible thanks to Astranaut, the company that sponsors the “To the Moon” contest.

What should you do to participate? Purchase a ticket for the North American Bitcoin Conference on their website. And that will be it. Once you have the ticket, you will automatically enter the contest. The winner will be announced on the last day of the event from the stage with a live drawing.

Astranaut Founder and CEO Shannon Graham commented: “We are delighted to be at the North American Bitcoin Conference among the innovators who will help shape this exciting future that Astranaut aims to create through NFT, crypto, training and space travel without precedents ”.

This contest will be one of the most anticipated moments of the event, and you still have time to participate. For those unable to attend the James L. Knight Center in Miami, the conference will be broadcast on the North American Bitcoin Conference platform. To access the content, you must purchase the tickets for the online version. When making the purchase, you can get a 25% discount by entering the following code: CRIPTO25.

