12/14/2021 at 17:01 CET

The Spanish international Sergio Canales, that has renewed his contract with Real Betis this Tuesday until June 2026, he assured that neither he nor his companions they are “afraid of great challenges” that loom before a team that is “in a very good moment”, as it is third in LaLiga.

ChannelsHowever, he specified at a press conference that “There’s still a lot“by the end of the season, although without hiding his desire to”continue giving joy to the Betics” because in the entity “you breathe ambition” and he has a “hobby with a passion that resembles” what he feels when he plays: “I’m from the other end of Spain, but I feel like home“, stressed the Cantabrian midfielder.

The man from Santander, who will turn 31 next February 16, said that he has learned the philosophy “from not setting goals“from his coach, the Chilean Manuel Pellegrini, because it considers that “there is no need to put roofs, but to continue wanting to be better “to” do important things “, although he warned that” football is very complicated. “

Canales was “eternally grateful” for the “incredible love” he has received since his arrival at Betis, with which “it has been very simple” to reach an agreement to renew with a termination clause of 1,000 million that reflects that “the two parties are clear” that they wish to extend their relationship “many years”.

For his part, the club president, Angel Haro, described the Cantabrian as “a unique player, a crack” that “embodies the values ​​of Betis“, so he hopes” to have him here as long as possible “and feels” proud to renew this relationship “which contributes to” the Betis are happy. ” Haro He considered “normal for the fans to be pendulous, to be satisfied when things are going well and angry or sad when things are going badly.

Likewise, the sports director of Betis, Antonio Cordon, defined the figure of Sergio Canales What “an example of improvement for their peers and for the quarry “, due to” the injury problems that he has solved “, and added:” On top of that, he plays football very well and, therefore, the club has made an effort. He is the best signing and we have him here“said the Badajoz.