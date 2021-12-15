HELPMYCASH

Owners of a house interested in selling it sometimes wonder if it is better to do it in a private way or to hire the services of a real estate agency. There are situations where this second option is better.

Hiring the services of an agency will depend on the particular needs of the owners.

Sell ​​an apartment with a real estate agency or as a private individual? This is one of the big questions that owners ask themselves when it comes time to transfer their home. And the answer depends directly on the needs of each owner and the speed with which they want to sell. From the financial and real estate comparator HelpMyCash.com they explain three cases in which it is better to sell with the help of a real estate agency.

When to define the value of the house

Determining the price of a home is one of the most important steps in a sale.. The speed with which the property can be sold and the profitability that can be obtained from the operation depends on it. And despite the fact that there are some free guides to know how much a house is worth, most of the owners decide to hire a real estate agency to define the price of their home.

Paula Eseiza, a real estate expert at HelpMyCash, explains that “you can estimate the value of a property by doing online appraisals or by looking at the prices of similar homes on real estate portals. However, the latter are often inflated.” According to Idealista, for example, buyers send bids on homes that are, on average, 19% lower than the listing price. For all this, it is important to have specific knowledge of the market when defining the price of a property. From ah what appraisal is one of the most common reasons for contacting a real estate agency.

Advice on inheritance or divorce

Disagreement between the siblings or with the ex-partner, unfinished paperwork, problems in the Registry … Homes stemming from inheritance or divorce often involve a more complicated sale than usual. When this happens, contacting a real estate agency can be a good alternative to the option of selling privately.

“The most common conflict in an inheritance is the disagreement between the siblings when making important decisions, such as the price at which the house will be sold,” adds the expert. In these cases, some real estate agencies act as intermediaries to reach an agreement between all the heirs. Therefore, they are an interesting alternative when it comes to more complex sales.

Contact with investors to sell faster

Another advantage that real estate companies offer compared to private sales is that many of them have portfolios of investors to whom they send their property-for-sale publications on a regular basis. Thus, owners can find valuable sales opportunities within a shorter timeframe than if they were sold between individuals.

These are just some of the cases where it may be convenient to hire a real estate agency, even if this means paying a certain amount of fees that can amount up to 7% of the sale price. However, from the comparator they explain that “currently, there are agencies that charge up to 80% less fees and they offer personalized services according to the seller’s needs. “They refer to online real estate agencies, whose business model combines some aspects of private sales with the advice of real estate professionals.

