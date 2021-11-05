HELPMYCASH

Selling an apartment, sometimes, is not an easy task and that is why many owners choose to go to real estate agencies, whether traditional or ‘online’, to facilitate the operation. But, in which cases is it convenient to opt for one or the other?

The real estate market is changing. From 2016 to date, other actors have been born who propose new ways of selling an apartment. Online agencies are an example of this. But then it is worth asking: what type of real estate is better, an online one or a traditional one? From the financial comparator HelpMyCash.com they assure that there is no one better than another, but that each owner must find the real estate that best suits your needs.

When is it convenient to hire a real estate agency ‘online’?

The online real estate agencies propose a new method to sell an apartment, where the owners participate in some instances of the sale. But, in return, they can save a large part of the real estate commission.

“At HelpMyCash we have investigated the different offers on the market and we have found that, in certain cases, the most contracted rates of online real estate agencies are up to 50% cheaper than traditional agencies”, they point out from the comparator. Therefore, this type of real estate can be an interesting solution for those who want to save money on commissions. “However, it is important to bear in mind that in these cases the owner must actively participate in the sale, mainly, making the visits and managing some documentation, such as the energy certificate or the habitability certificate (if this is necessary in the community where the house is located) “, explain the same sources.

In turn, it should be considered that digital real estate companies offer online service, that is, through the phone, WhatsApp or email. Therefore, “they will be a good option for those who want to save money on fees, are willing to participate in the sale and feel comfortable with online service,” they say from the comparator.

When to opt for a traditional agency

Taking into account this business model, it can be deduced that online real estate will not be the most suitable option for a seller who prefers that the agency take care of all the procedures, including visits and document management, even if this means paying a higher commission. Even if an owner does not have a digital profile, it will be more convenient for them to work with a traditional agency.

“Neighborhood agencies have the advantage of having offices at street level where owners can approach to solve their doubts. Therefore, if the seller is not used to digital communication, he will feel more comfortable working with an entire agency. life “, they point out in HelpMyCash.

In short, the fact that there is a more varied real estate offer allows owners to hire only those that best suit their needs. “Until now, sellers were satisfied with the conditions established by traditional agencies that, in general, charge higher commissions. But with the birth of these new players, they have more options to choose from,” they conclude from the comparator.

