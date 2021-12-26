

A Florida real estate agent was killed while trying to sell a home Thursday, prompting authorities to arrest a suspect described by neighbors as a “disgruntled tenant” who recently moved out of the home.

The police indicated that the deceased woman was Sara Trost, a 40-year-old woman from the UK, who started his own business changing discount houses in South Florida.

Agents added that Trost was sitting in her Jeep in the driveway of the home she planned to negotiate at 12:30 pm when she was shot multiple times, The Daily Beast reported.

Hours after the murder, Police arrested Raymond Wesley Reese, 51, from Boca Raton, who is the prime suspect and faces a murder charge.

Reese is currently under arrest in Palm Beach County, but will be transferred to Broward County to face the murder charge he carries.

So far the police have not revealed the motive for the murder carried out in broad daylight, but neighbors described the suspect Reeese as a “disgruntled tenant.”, which had been evicted.

“He (Reese) thought the realtor, who was showing the house, thought she owned the house, and then they ambushed her,” neighbor Donna Smith told Local 10.

Meanwhile, a neighbor named Roben Cipriani pointed out that he was in the middle of a work call at his home when he heard two shots. “I turned to my wife and said, ‘I think it was gunshots’“Adding that he approached Trost’s Jeep and could see some blood.

“Especially at Christmas I feel bad,” Cipriani said. “I feel bad for his family. I pray for them. We just hope some sanity comes out of this. “

The realtor was remembered as a devoted member of her local synagogue, as well as a volunteer at Paw Patrol Animal Rescue & Sanctuary. She left a husband and a little boy

“(She) was so loving. There wasn’t a project that we started in the community that she wasn’t a part of, ”Rabbi Shuey Bison told CBS12. “She was a really special person. Everything he touched turned to gold ”.

