01/09/2022 at 10:43 CET

The Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, is one of the fittest players in LaLiga. He has stopped 20 of the last 23 shots on goal received and 17 of the last 18 at the Santiago Bernabéu: only Guedes in the penalty rejection managed to beat the goalkeeper.

The Belgian, who is one of the most important figures in Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid, was once again decisive for his team with another display of sobriety under the sticks: it is the third least thrashed team (18) in the championship after Sevilla (13) and Athletic Club (17).

The former Atlético de Madrid player stands out for his size and his performance at the Santiago Bernabéu is flawless. He has conceded 145 goals in 156 meetings with Real Madrid and has left his goal unbeaten up to 63 times (40%).

Real Madrid consolidates its leadership

Carlo Ancelotti’s team defeated José Bordalás’s Valencia with a win (4-1) and remains at the top of the table with 49 points. With two more games than Sevilla, yes, which remains in second place with 41 units.

Whites total 15 wins, four draws and only two losses in this 2021/22 edition and is one of the great favorites for the title: after the achievement of Atlético de Madrid last season, the Italian coach is looking for the only title that is missing from his record.