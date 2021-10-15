10/15/2021

Real Madrid achieved a resounding victory in the Euroleague against Greek Panathinaikos (88-65) this Friday in a match that dominated from the beginning and in which it featured above all a sensational ‘big three’ formed by Alberto Abalde (16 points), the excellent signing Guerschon Yabusele (14 plus 7 rebounds) and Walter Tavares (17 and nine rebounds).

REAL MADRID, 88

(30 + 12 + 20 + 26): Heurtel (3), Abalde (16), Hanga, Yabusele (14) and Tavares (17) -starting five-, William Goss (4), Causuer (8), Poirier (10 ), Llull (6), Taylor (4), Rudy Fernández (6) and Alocén.

PANATHINAIKOS, 65

(18 + 12 + 20 + 15): Macon (18), Papapetrou (7), Sant-Roos, Papagiannis (12), White (6) -starting five-, Perry (10), Bochoridis, Kaselakis (2), Floyd (2), Nedovic (3), Evans (3) and Mantzoukas (2).

REFEREES

Sreten Radovic (Croatia), Saso Petek (Slovenia) and Hugues Thepenier (France). Without eliminated

INCIDENTS

Match corresponding to the fourth day of the men’s basketball Euroleague played before 4,630 spectators at the Wizink Center (Madrid).

The Spanish team jumped onto the track like a spring and from the beginning they wanted to impose their law, especially with the former blue Thomas Heurtel taking the handle and assisting his teammates up to three times in five minutes to score baskets. Yes indeed, he only scored three points in 21 minutes with a sad 1/5 in field shots that only nuanced his seven basket passes.

The main partners were Alberto Abalde and Tavares, who concluded the first quarter with 12 and 5 points, respectively. Sergio Llull wanted to join that party just before the end of those first ten minutes, who scored a triple that left the Greek team touched.

Rudy Fernández, in a fairly common pose

The second quarter ended like the first, with Real Madrid demonstrating their dominance with a triple by Jeffery TaylorAlthough that action was a mirage of what would come later, since the Whites incurred several losses in a row that a Panathinaikos with hardly any arguments could not take advantage of. In fact, the first basket of the Greek team was at 6:30 with a triple from Papapetrou.

After the break, the forces were equalized, something that favored the Hellenes, who were able to improve their offensive performance, especially with the personality they showed American Daryl Macon, who scored seven consecutive points and reduced the difference to nine.

That warning signal found a response in the French of Real Madrid Vicent Poirier and Fabien Causeur, which prevented the difference from being less, something that Panathinaikos did not achieve in the last quarter, in which the irruption of Rudy Fernández with two triples in a row dispelled all kinds of doubts to ensure the victory.

With this result, Real Madrid adds three victories in the first four days of the Euroleague, in which Panathinaikos has only achieved one win and three defeats. By the way either the tables change a lot or the Hellenic painting points to the last positionss of the Euroleague.