11/27/2021 at 1:51 PM CET

The end of Real Madrid, Eden Hazard, will be out of the call against Sevilla after Carlo Ancelotti confirmed it at a press conference. A severe gastroenteritis I have not allowed him to train normally and the attacker will not be before Julen Lopetegui’s team.

The Belgian, who has only played 415 minutes this 2021/22 season under Carlo Ancelotti, is one of the most notable players at Real Madrid. Since he signed in the summer of 2019, he has lost a total of 67 official matches: he has played 54 games, something that leaves him at 44.6%.

The former Chelsea has suffered up to 15 physical problems in the last two and a half seasons, something that has not allowed him to reach an optimal point to shine on the left wing as a Real Madrid player. The most serious ailment was, without a doubt, a fissure in his foot, something that kept him away for 67 days and made him miss up to 15 games.

No continuity with Zidane or Ancelotti

Hazard has lived through an injury dilemma since the club paid out € 115 million in the summer of 2019: muscle breaks, trauma, fissures and even Covid-19 are some of the problems that have kept him away from the dynamics of the group.

In this current season, the forward has missed three games due to muscular problems and a recent gastroenteritis, something thate has not allowed him to exercise at the same pace as the rest of the group and that has forced Carlo Ancelotti to do without him again.