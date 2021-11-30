11/30/2021 at 1:56 PM CET

Marc Escolà

Carlo Ancelotti he is no less than anyone and he was also asked about the gala of the Golden Ball that was held yesterday in Paris. The Whites’ coach gave his opinion on who would have been deserving of this award, but remarked how Kroos that you are not interested in individual awards.

“I believe that we have to give fair value to the classification. Messi has won and is still one of the best“, said Ancelotti. “For the players, individual awards are important, they are a motivation, but I don’t think not winning is a problem. Benzema He has had a great season, has finished fourth and will have the motivation to try to win next year, “he commented in reference to the French forward’s candidacy, who finished 4th with 239 votes.

I would vote for Messi, but I am the RM coach and I have to choose those from here. Tremendous Carlo Ancelotti … 😂 How the cave and its fans will be. pic.twitter.com/9GaYudi4jY – Victor Gonzalez (@VictorTake_) November 30, 2021

When asked about a more personal question, Ancelotti He praised his players: “If Messi has been the best player? I have a conflict because I am at Real Madrid, I cannot vote for one who is out (laughs). I would have chosen Benzema 1st, Vinicius 2nd, Courtois 3rd, Casemiro 4th, Kroos. 5th … If Messi is the best, it is a personal opinion“, he ended

TO Vinicius He also referred after his great game against him Seville: “Vinicius he knows his position in the squad very well, the teammates he has. He does not feel like a star, he is still very humble. He knows that he has experienced players by his side, with a tremendous character. This is going to help him, “he instructed the Brazilian.