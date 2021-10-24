10/24/2021 at 6:53 PM CEST

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid conquered the Camp Nou on the tenth day of LaLiga Santander with goals from David Alaba and Lucas Vázquez. The Italian certified his first victory in the Catalan capital as head coach and the team signed its fourth consecutive victory among all competitions, something that had not happened since 1965, when it chained a total of seven.

The whites, who came as favorite theorists to the great football event of the season, They knew how to take advantage of the concessions of Ronald Koeman’s team to storm the Camp Nou. Although Kun Agüero cut differences in the last moments of the match, Real Madrid took the three points and completed a total of five consecutive games without losing with four wins and one draw.

4 – @realmadrid have won their last four games in all competitions against Barcelona, ​​their best streak at # ElClásico since 1965 (seven, one at Copa del Rey and six at @LaLiga). Assault. pic.twitter.com/jw9pvYUHJj – OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 24, 2021

With this victory, Carlo Ancelotti’s team ranks as the leader with the same points as Sevilla and Real Sociedad, who are playing against Atlético de Madrid on the same day. After signing three consecutive games without winning before the break, the whites have recovered their good competitive tone: they thrashed Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League and conquered the Camp Nou in LaLiga.

Ronald Koeman, back in the eye of the hurricane

FC Barcelona could not close the week with a new victory despite the fact that it did show a good image in the team’s global count. His coach, Ronald Koeman, is once again the great highlight: the block could not overcome a great rival, as has already happened this season against Julian Nagelsmann’s Bayern München (0-3 at the Camp Nou).

The Dutchman has the confidence of the board for the moment, but the great fragility of the team and the little showiness of the game are the order of the day. FC Barcelona ends the tenth day of LaLiga as ninth classified with a total of 15 points.