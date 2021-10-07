10/07/2021 at 8:00 PM CEST

The Nou Municipal de Cornellá awaits with great expectation the league match between UE Cornellà and the Real Madrid subsidiary. Such is the claim by the public, that tickets are being sold at a frenetic rate, with the “sold-out & rdquor; already hung in several of the stands of the stadium.

In the previous match, we were able to speak exclusively with the president of the Unió Esportiva Cornellà, Álex Talavera, who told us that the team “He is highly motivated and aware of the demands that we are going to meet at every moment of the match. We have to be very responsible each one in his field and in his functions & rdquor ;.

A match that recalls the historic Copa del Rey tie played in the 2014/15 season, the team’s first campaign in Second Division B. But that time, it was played against the Real Madrid first team, and also in a neighboring stadium, at the Power8Stadium, from RCD Espanyol. “I still see the faces of excitement and enthusiasm from players, fans, managers and family members for having achieved a milestone that many could not even imagine & rdquor ;, declared Álex Talavera.

On that occasion, Cornellá would lose the first leg by 1-4, taking away the emotion of having been able to be tied 1-1 during a period of the match, and by 5-0, the return. But, at that time, with the first season in the third category of Spanish football and the milestone of having faced one of the great teams in this sport, a few years of great success for Baix Llobregat football would begin. In which, they would reach the goal of reaching the play-off for three consecutive years (2018-2020), to be present in the fight for promotion to the Second Division, a feat that a Catalan team had never achieved before. And even in one of these courses, the last one (2019/2020), they were about to be promoted, but Castellón would deprive them of that gift.

Even so, the UEC, last season, achieved its goal of entering the new First RFEF and sharing competition with historic Spanish football teams. “We are improving in the process of consolidating a reliable team to progress in the category. I can not stop seeing the great work season after season of many people from the club & rdquor;, declared the president of Unió Esportiva Cornellà to Diario Sport.

This new league offers Raúl Casany’s team a new opportunity, through which they can settle the pending accounts with the white team in the capital. A meeting with which the Cornellanenses will seek to win their third victory of this new campaign, a victory that would help them continue climbing the ranks in the qualifying table.

Real Madrid Castilla comes to the game tied on points with the UEC (7) and having lost all away games. Duel that will be played both on the pitch and on the benches; In the premises, Raúl Casany, and in the visitor, the legend of Real Madrid and the Spanish National Team, Raúl González Blanco. The fans are looking forward to the game, and for this reason, the stands of the Nou Municipal de Cornellá are expected to be full, for this Friday, October 8, at 7:00 p.m.