

Hazard will be a substitute in El Clásico this Wednesday.

Photo: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno / .

The classic of Spanish football has become a ‘damn’ quote for Belgian Eden Hazard, who aspires to finally debut with him Real Madrid in a duel of maximum rivalry against him Barcelona in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup in Riyadh, after five failed attempts since arriving at the white house.

Since his debut at Real Madrid, in September 2019, to the present, Hazard remains unprecedented in a classic. Injuries or the loss of importance in the squad this course have made Barcelona one of the teams that they faced the least in their career. Just two confrontations. Both with the Chelsea elastic.

The Belgian footballer could never beat Barcelona on the field. A draw at Stamford Bridge (1-1) and a tough defeat at the Camp Nou (3-0), shaped the elimination they suffered with Chelsea in the knockout stages of the 2017/18 Champions League. At Real Madrid, where El Clásico is the most special match, he has never enjoyed it.

The closest occasion was in the last one but he saw from the bench the triumph of Real Madrid (1-2) on October 24, when the Brazilian Vinícius Junior had already won the pulse on the left wing of the Madrid attack in Carlo Ancelotti’s 4-3-3 and recently recovered from some discomfort suffered with his team in the semi-final against France in the Nations League.

The two previous seasons he did not have the option to debut in a classic. The fissure he suffered in his right ankle due to the very hard tackle of his compatriot Thomas Meunier in a Champions League duel against Paris Saint-Germain, caused him to miss both games against Barcelona.

And that the second saw it closely, when it seemed that the conservative treatment to avoid the operating room would work but a week before the game he fell back on the City of Valencia and had to undergo surgery. It is a turning point in his time at Real Madrid.

Since the intervention he has never had continuity nor has he recovered the image that dazzled in England and with the Belgian team. In his second season at Real Madrid, muscle injuries marked his moments before the classic and he saw them from off the pitch.

Two years and four months later Hazard can feel a classic if you enter the stage at the King Fahd International stadium in Riyadh. The return of Vinícius and his double to Valencia condemn him to the bench. Neither Ancelotti valued the possibility of giving him the opportunity on the right, where he openly confessed his doubt between Marco Asensio and Rodrygo.

This being the case, it will have to be during the course of the match the premiere of Eden that ran out of minutes in the last match after having chained starts, three in the last four matches, without having scored or having generated much more danger than a pass. of goal in Copa del Rey.

