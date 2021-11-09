11/09/2021 at 2:58 PM CET

sport.es

Carlos Casemiro, in a statement to ESPN, he reviewed football news, offering his opinion on Benzema and the Ballon d’Or, Vinicius, Kroos, Modric, Zidane, Ancelotti and about himself.

The Real Madrid midfielder ran as a defender of Benzema for the Ballon d’Or: “It is a privilege to play alongside Karim Benzema and I really support him to win the Ballon d’Or. “

He also referred to his partner Vinicius and its hatching in the current season: “What I can say is that Vinicius he is going through his best moment, a special phase and he is also young, he has great growth potential “.

Casemiro He also referred to his society with Kroos and Modric: “It is a privilege to play for so many years for the biggest club in the world and I think I will only have the scale of what I have managed to build when all this is over one day. Playing alongside Luka modric and Toni Kroos it’s a privilege. I will appreciate the fact that I have played with them for so long and I will tell my grandchildren that I was able to play with two exceptional players, two soccer icons. “

The Brazilian also appreciated the work of Ancelotti and of Zidane: “Each coach has his own method of work and fortunately we are adapting very well to the method of Carlo Ancelotti, as we did for a long time with Zidane. But I want to highlight a point in particular that has a lot of charm of Ancelotti: He is a 62-year-old man, with more than 40 in football and who has already conquered everything, but his determination to win and to teach us with all his experience every day is incredible. “