12/04/2021 at 23:11 CET

Real Madrid continued its triumphant march in the ACB after beating a Casademont Zaragoza with great clarity that accumulates three consecutive defeats and that he showed signs of improvement for a few minutes but not enough to dispute the game against the Whites, who had the best news in the reappearance of Anthony Randolph after almost a year off due to his Achilles tendon injury (65-86) .

CZAR

MAD

Cas. Zaragoza, 65

(15 + 21 + 13 + 16): San Miguel (5), Font (-), Okoye (15), Vanwijn (4), Deon Thompson (5) -starting five- Radoncic (9), Hlinason (6), Javi García (-), Mobley (13), Waczynski (6) and Sipahi (2)

Real Madrid, 86

(20 + 15 + 24 + 27): Williams-Goss (7), Llull (17), Hanga (4), Yabusele (9), Tavares (3) -starting five- Núñez (2), Heurtel (13), Vukcevic (-), Poirier (7), Randolph (7), Taylor (9) and Causeur (8)

Referees:

Pérez Pérez, Oyón and Vicente Martínez. There were no excluded

Incidents:

Match corresponding to the twelfth day of the League played in the Príncipe Felipe pavilion before 6,083 spectators

Pablo Laso’s team remained firm in its defense of the leadership after beating an Aragonese team that kept the rate for two quarters and a half but ended up succumbing to the highest potential of your opponent.

The real Madrid broke the game midway through the third quarter and from there the locals were always in tow without options to disturb his opponent, who ended up winning with force.

Good white defense

The excellent defense of the Madrid team made Casademont Zaragoza do it at night in the first minutes reaching up to seven points behind in just four minutes (2-9).

The hands had many problems with the white defense and when they shot to the basket they were always in a hurry, which resulted in many errors as shown by the 5 of 17 shooting from the field in the first ten minutes.

However, Jaume Ponsarnau’s men were able to read the match better in the second set And with penetrations, better blocks and a better shot selection, especially in the triples, they not only came back with an exceptional Matt Mobley (13 points) but they turned the electronic around, reaching up to eight points of income (33-25).

Tavares prevails

However, the return of Edy Tavares to the park made the “rojillos” again have problems although they reached refreshment time with a slight advantage (36-35).

After the break, the Madrid team reimposed the defense law, leaving Casademont Zaragoza by 13 points in the third quarter and put land in the middle reaching his maximum advantage, 11 points (48-59), which began to weigh like a slab for his rival and that no longer showed the ability to recover of the first half for which it ended up being clearly surpassed.