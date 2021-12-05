The real Madrid, despite the early injury of Karim Benzema, becomes more leader and moves away from its rivals for the league title, after beating Real Sociedad 0-2 with goals from the Brazilian Vinicius Jr. and the Serbian Luka Jovic, decisive after replacing the French, to sign the tenth victory in the last eleven games of a white team on a roll.

The setback of its most valuable man in attack, the most decisive, perhaps the best player so far in the championship, seemed to turn on the alarm lights in Carlo Ancelotti’s team, especially because it occurred against a rival as powerful as the team of Imanol Sheriff. But the block, as a whole, and the individualities of Vinicius and Jovic, which was finally decisive, gave him a triumph of great weight and value after completing a magnificent performance at the Reale Arena.

The Madrid team almost repeated the starting eleven that played the postponed match against Athletic on Wednesday (1-0), while the Real changed almost their entire block with respect to the Copa del Rey, which gave a physical and freshness advantage that was not noticed in the first half matched with alternate initiatives.

An entanglement of Remiro when he wanted to play from his goal provided the great scare for a local fans that saw how Madrid, still without a mordant, wanted to give the first and bet on the Vinicius route in his attempt to force the Gipuzkoans to go to trailer on the scoreboard.

Karim Benzema suffered a muscle problem after a quarter of an hour and retired from the field, a relief for a San Sebastian team that was beginning to believe that bending the leader was possible, even though Rodrygo and Vinicius continued to be in danger in each of their participations.

Rodrygo would force Remiro to intervene in an intentional shot and Vinicius, with his extra point of speed, took a yellow from Zubeldia and a dangerous free kick that Kroos would not take advantage of in the best minutes of the white team.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team lowered their performance after half an hour into the game and the locals, with Oyarzabal as the protagonist, began to disturb a Madrid defense that had lived very comfortably until then.

The Donostiarras threw all their effort overboard at the beginning of the second half, first with a gross error by Sorloth that enabled Rodrygo’s great chance to be thwarted by Remiro, a prelude to the goal that would arrive seconds later.

Real Madrid was already hot and the next time it was Vinicius Jr.’s turn, who made a great individual play, connected with Jovic and Jovic again with the Brazilian so that he could finish off marvelously and, now, Remiro would not have any option to avoid both

La Real, who missed men like Mikel Merino and David Silva, broke down after this blow and was easy prey for a Real Madrid who sentenced with the opportunistic goal by Jovic after a corner kick, the Serbian’s first goal in LaLiga .

1 + 1 – Luka Jović 🇷🇸 has scored and assisted in the same match with @realmadrid for the first time in any competition (41 matches), participating in the same goals today as in his previous 22 matches (one goal and one assist in 462 minutes). Crucial. pic.twitter.com/3iqLajwqj3 – OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 4, 2021

Imanol Alguacil made a move with Barrenetxea and Turrientes but Ancelotti’s men were masters of the match in all facets and with the work diver they cemented a well-deserved triumph that further strengthens him at the top of the table.

– Data sheet:

0 – Real Sociedad: Remiro; Gorosabel (Zaldua, m.68), Le Normand, Zubeldia, Rico (Aihen Muñoz, m.85); Zubimendi, Guevara (Turrientes, m.61), Oyarzabal; Sorloth (Barrenetxea, m.61), Isak and Januzaj (Portu, m.68).

2 – Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Casemiro (Camavinga, m.65), Kroos (Fede Valverde, m.81), Modric; Rodrygo (Asensio, m.81), Vinicius and Benzema (Jovic, m.17).

Goals: 0-1, m.47: Vinicius Jr .. 0-2, m.57: Jovic.