01/13/2022 at 1:11 PM CET

Betfair

One (League), two (Champions), three (European Super Cup), four (Spanish Super Cup) and five (Club World Cup). Madrid signed at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi for the best year in its history in 2017 when, by lifting that Club World Cup, it achieved a unique title reporter. Not far from Abu Dhabi, a year in the history of the Whites may begin in Saudi Arabia. The merengue triumph in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup makes bets trust that the whites will win more than one title this season.

For now, based on Betfair forecasts, LaLiga is an incontestable issue for the meringues, who reach an enormous probability of lifting the title. You already pay only € 1.10 per euro bet that they achieve the title, with a very high implicit probability of 90.9%. That is why Betfair bets consider it very likely that more titles will fall. The first, the Super Cup. That there is a League-Super Cup double is paid at € 2.63 per euro bet.

League, Cup and Super Cup?

From there, the options grow. For Real Madrid to win a combination of the League, Super Cup and Copa del Rey reaches a fee of € 8 per euro wagered. According to Betfair forecasts, Madrid’s solid leadership in the League, together with being finalists in the Super Cup plus the desire of the white club to lift a Cup, which they have not raised since 2014, motivate that this triplet is not a daring.

Nor is it a dare to think of a combination of fewer titles, but more juicy such as the League and the Champions League. Because it was more unlikely to think of a European champion Chelsea when in January 2021 it was paid at € 31 per euro bet that it would win the title that it ended up conquering. According to Betfair forecasts, that Real Madrid win in the League and Champions League in 2022 is paid at € 18 per euro bet. If we add the Super Cup to this last combination, the fee reaches € 41 per euro wagered with a final already in your pocket.

The example of 2017

The whites seek to repeat something similar to the success of 2017. That year closed with a historic trophy harvest that kept the team at the peak of success and that combined the double of the 16-17 (League and Champions) and a good start to the 17-18 (European Super Cup, Spanish Super Cup and Club World Cup). It was the Madrid of the finals. He only ran out of Cup after falling to Celtto. A similar goal is set for 2022 after reaching the final of the Super Cup, being a leader in the League, I live in the Cup and I also live in the Champions League.

The unforgettable ‘sextete’ of Barcelona

When we talk about the number of titles in the same year it is impossible not to mention Barcelona in 2009. The best Barça in history is that, history. Indelible history of a Barça that amazed the world. A perfect team ended a perfect year: six titles out of six possible. The legendary sextet from 2009. The ‘Pep Team’ wrote a brilliant football script that led him to win the Cup (May 13), League (May 16), Champions (May 27), Spanish Super Cup (August 23), European Super Cup (28 August) and Club World Cup (December 19).

That Barça under Guardiola strengthened the style until it became a reference in the world. With heroic victories, like 2-6 at the Bernabéu, or epic goals, like Iniesta’s at Stamford Bridge. According to Betfair forecasts, Real Madrid can start to build not something so big but a year to remember if it continues in this dynamic.